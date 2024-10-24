Cyclone Dana Landfall Live Update: Rains Lash Parts Of Odisha, West Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Moderate to heavy rainfall has been lashing 11 districts of Odisha under the impact of Cyclone Dana since Wednesday evening, as the severe cyclonic storm braces closer to Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, the IMD said.

"The severe cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 24th October, over northwest & adjoining central Bay of Bengal, near latitude 18.5° N and longitude 88.2°E, about 260 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 350 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal)," the IMD stated.

The Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar in its special weather bulletin has presented the likely wind speed of the cyclone Dana.

The Konark Sun Temple, Puri Jagannath temple, Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, Nandankanan zoo and Bhitarkanika sanctuaries will remain closed for two days, October 24 and 25, as a safety precaution due to the storm. The East Coast Railway has canceled 197 trains, including 94 up trains and 103 down trains, scheduled between October 23 and 26. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport has declared suspension of operations from 5 PM on Thursday until 9 AM on Friday as flights have been canceled.

You Are In Safe Hands: CM Mohan Majhi

On Wednesday evening, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi convened a meeting with all top officials of the government to assess the situation and readiness ahead of Dana landfall. "You are in safe hands," said the CM. Also present in the meeting were Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling. "The Health Department is on alert. Directions have been given to all CDMOs, and their leave has been cancelled. Measures have also been put in place to address issues related to snake venom. The Chief Minister is personally overseeing the situation," Mahaling assured.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DIG Mohsen Shahidi said teams have been mobilised to different destinations in Odisha and West Bengal with all readiness. Now the focus is on safe evacuation before the landfall. "Our teams are placed at 20 spots in Odisha, 13 in West Bengal, while four additional teams are in reserve. We are trying to complete shifting of people to safe shelters as soon as possible," he said.

NDRF teams deployed in Jharkhand

Under the influence of cyclonic storm Dana, the state could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall as an orange alert has been issued in the West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts for Friday, as per met department officials. Six NDRF teams have been stationed at strategic locations with two more in reserve on standby in Ranchi, another official said.