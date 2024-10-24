Cyclone Dana: CM Mamata To Monitor West Bengal Situation All Night From Secretariat Nabanna

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, including Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, will monitor the hazardous cyclone situation 'Dana' all night from her Secretariat Nabanna.

After the cabinet meeting, the CM held a press conference at the Secretariat, saying, "There is no need to panic unnecessarily, advising people not to venture out during a storm and keep themselves safe."

"A 24-hour Control Room has been opened in the districts and the state's main administrative building," the CM added.

According to the Eastern Regional Director of the Alipore Meteorological Department, Somnath Dutta, "The cyclone will impact two neighbouring states, Odisha and West Bengal, and the landfall is expected between Puri and Sagardwip, Bhitarkanika and Dhamara, between Thursday midnight and Friday morning."

"The wind speed of the severe cyclone will be between 100 and 110 kmph, and the maximum gust speed will be 120 kmph," Dutta added.

Light to moderate rain will occur over South Bengal on Friday and Saturday following the severe cyclonic storm. Two Midnapores (East and West) and two 24 Parganas (North and South), Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and Bankura are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

As per the record, the cyclone has been moving towards the northwest at a speed of 12 kmph in the last six hours and is presently located in the North West and Central Bay of Bengal.

Helpline launched

People have been asked to adhere to the guidelines of the administration. The Chief Minister said at least 851 relief camps have been opened across the state at present. More than 3 lakh 56 thousand 941 people have been identified for evacuation by the state administration.

According to sources, it is expected to move the people to safer destinations following the warning of the administration. In all 83,537 people are starting in the 851 relief camps opened by the state government so far.