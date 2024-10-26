ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyclone Dana Aftermath: Causes Significant Damage In Odisha, 2 Deaths In West Bengal

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast early Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds uprooting trees and electric poles and causing significant damage to infrastructure and crops in some districts of Odisha and West Bengal.

While Odisha claimed that it achieved its 'zero casualty mission,' two deaths were reported from Bengal.

As Cyclone Dana weakened into a deep depression and moved westward, authorities launched extensive relief and rehabilitation efforts on a war footing in the affected regions.

In both Odisha and West Bengal, flights, railways and buses swiftly resumed operations soon after the storm passed as authorities worked to assess and clear any disruptions caused by the cyclone, which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika past midnight.

Briefing reporters in the evening, Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari announced damage assessment work will commence on Saturday and be completed within seven days, stating that all major road blockages caused by fallen trees have been cleared and communication restored.

"Those who lost their homes in the cyclone will be provided with pucca houses," Pujari added, noting that approximately 6 lakh people have been evacuated to safety.

Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, also in-charge of the energy department, said about 95 per cent of the affected 33 KV feeders have already been restored, with the remaining expected to be operational soon.

He emphasised that the restoration of the 11 KV network up to the Distribution Transformer level is progressing well. Despite heavy rainfall creating challenges in isolated areas like Jamboo, Talachua, Kandira, and Bagapatia, Singh Deo assured that teams are working tirelessly to restore power supply, and sufficient manpower and materials are available on-site.

Coastal Odisha experienced significant damage due to high winds, heavy rainfall, and tidal surges, with thousands of trees uprooted, particularly in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore, where wind speeds reached 100 km/h. Tidal surges of about two metres caused seawater to inundate areas near Bhitarkanika National Park.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the state had achieved its "Zero Casualty Mission," with no reports of fatalities or injuries. He praised the evacuation of approximately six lakh residents, highlighting the importance of proactive measures taken ahead of the cyclone's formation.

Majhi who reviewed the situation in the morning, said, "There is no report of any death of any human life. Our zero casualty Mission has been successful with the cooperation of everyone."