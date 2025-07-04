Cyclist From Assam Completes 10,000-Km Journey Across 7 Countries With One Leg

Golaghat: In an extraordinary display of willpower and perseverance, Rakesh Banik from Kaliabor in Assam's Nagaon district, has completed a gruelling 10,000-kilometre cycling expedition across seven countries - all with a single leg. Known as 'Rakesh Para-Cyclist', he has become a symbol of resilience and inspiration.

Rakesh lost his right leg above the knee following a road accident in 2012. However, instead of giving up, he chose to take life head-on, determined to prove that disability is not inability.

Participating in the 'Volga to Brahmaputra Cyclothon-25', a cross-continental adventure ride promoted by Explorers - an adventure sports group supporting initiatives under Assam Tourism, India Tourism and the Fit India Movement - Rakesh cycled through Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Tibet and Nepal before entering India.

The expedition was flagged off at the Indian Embassy in Moscow in early April. After 120 days of enduring extreme terrains and weather, Rakesh reached Indian soil through Nepal. He shared a video message expressing gratitude to the people of Assam and India.

“Finally, I’ve entered India. I thank everyone, especially Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, for their support. This journey wasn’t easy, but I’m proud to have reached this far with everyone’s blessings,” said Rakesh in the video.

As he pedals his way towards his final destination, Guwahati, Rakesh’s journey stands as a powerful testament to his unwavering spirit, proving that no obstacle is too great when met with courage, purpose and determination.