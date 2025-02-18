ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyberthugs Make Obscene Video Of Ghaziabad Woman During Digital Arrest; Threaten Extortion

Fraudsters made a video call to the victim informing her about her link to A fraud as her mobile number and Aadhaar details were used.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 8:10 PM IST

New Delhi: In a recent case of digital arrest, a Ghaziabad woman was also forced to make obscene videos by deception during three days of digital arrest, a first in the district. She was scared of complaining about the harrowing episode to the police after getting repeated threats from fraudsters.

According to police, fraudsters made a video call to the victim informing her about her link to fraud as her mobile number and Aadhaar details were used and she faced imminent arrest. She was forced to shell out Rs five lakh to evade arrest. Not only this, she was kept under digital arrest for three consecutive days and was threatened not to divulge the matter to anyone.

When the woman declined repeated pecuniary demands for three days, the cyberthugs changed their method and asked her to verify whether she was really involved in the fraud. On the pretext of verification, they clicked obscene photos and videos of her and again demanded money by threatening to make those viral.

"We have registered her complaint and no money has been transferred by her. We will catch the thugs soon. This is the first case in Ghaziabad where objectionable videos of the victim were recorded during a digital arrest," ADCP (Crime) Sachchidanand said.

