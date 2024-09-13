New Scam Telangana: Cybercrooks Trade Steel Kitchenware for Old Phones

Nizamabad (Telangana): In a novel fraudulent tactic, cybercrooks are luring people with the offer of steel kitchenware in exchange for old cellphones, using the devices to commit fraud. Authorities warn citizens to beware of individuals driving around in autos, making such offers, as these phones often end up in the hands of cybercriminals.

Recently, police observed that people from Bihar are actively purchasing old phones across various districts. Cybercriminals operating from Devgarh in Jharkhand have been using these phones for fraudulent activities. In a major bust in Ramagundam under Pedapalli district in Telangana, four individuals were arrested with 4,000 cell phones, revealing the scope of the operation.

How the Scam Works

It starts with unsuspecting individuals exchanging their old phones for steel kitchenware. Criminals then extract valuable personal data, such as UPI IDs, phone numbers, and photos. If no usable data is found, they repair the phones and insert fake SIM cards to use them for scams. The owner of the original phone becomes the prime suspect unknowingly if a police probe starts into the matter as the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number establishes a direct connection with that person.

There have been reports of suspicious people offering similar exchange offers in areas such as Gangasthan, Marutinagar, and Vinayaknagar in Nizamabad area. Residents have been urged to verify the legitimacy of such offers and avoid handing over their old phones to strangers and when in doubt, the police should be immediately reached out.

This scam underscores the importance of being extra cautious when disposing of personal devices, as they can be misused by to commit fraud.