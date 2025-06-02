ETV Bharat / bharat

Cybercriminals In Hyderabad Create Fake Job Portal Mimicking Sagarmala Project To Dupe Youths

Hyderabad: Cybercriminals are duping people in the name of the Sagarmala project, a major Central government initiative aimed at developing ports across India. Posing as recruiters for Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), these criminals are targeting unemployed youth by setting up fake websites to lure them with fraudulent job offers for engineers and graduate trainees.

Using emails and WhatsApp messages, they send confirmation letters pretending to acknowledge job applications and claim the process is underway. After gaining the job seekers' confidence, the scammers demand money for processing of the application, training or even backdoor entry, claiming that they will still be hired even if they don't meet the required qualifications.

Authorities have warned the public to stay vigilant and issued safety tips, like no legitimate company will offer a job without proper interviews and verification, not to trust links that promise high salaries with minimal qualifications, avoiding offers that involve paying money for recruitment, especially without a face-to-face interview, genuine recruitments always follow official procedures and not falling for promises of "backdoor entries".

A BTech graduate from Hyderabad, who was actively looking for a job, came across a website advertising engineering jobs under the Sagarmala project. After applying, he received an email and was asked to pay Rs 1,200 for the application process. When further payments were requested, he became suspicious, investigated and found it to be a scam.