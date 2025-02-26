ETV Bharat / bharat

AP: Cybercriminals Use CM's Photos And Govt Schemes To Dupe Pregnant Women Of Rs 42.61 Lakh

Amaravati: A three-member cyber gang that scammed pregnant women and nursing mothers under the guise of providing benefits from the Janani Arogya Yojana (JSY) has been busted by the Bapatla district police. Investigations reveal that victims across 16 districts of the state were defrauded of ₹42.61 lakh, with individual amounts ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹60,000.

Modus Operandi

The accused Achari Ranjitsingh (Allagadda), Venkatanarayana (Prakasam district), and Jatin (Delhi) rented a room in Delhi and made WhatsApp calls to their targets, using Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s photo as their display picture (DP) to create an impression of an official government call.

They sent fake links and messages, promising up to ₹70,000 in financial aid under JSY, and lured victims into sharing their personal details.

Using this information, they accessed bank accounts linked to victims' mobile numbers and withdrew money.