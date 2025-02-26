AP: Cybercriminals Use CM's Photos And Govt Schemes To Dupe Pregnant Women Of Rs 42.61 Lakh

Amaravati: A three-member cyber gang that scammed pregnant women and nursing mothers under the guise of providing benefits from the Janani Arogya Yojana (JSY) has been busted by the Bapatla district police. Investigations reveal that victims across 16 districts of the state were defrauded of ₹42.61 lakh, with individual amounts ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹60,000.
Modus Operandi
The accused Achari Ranjitsingh (Allagadda), Venkatanarayana (Prakasam district), and Jatin (Delhi) rented a room in Delhi and made WhatsApp calls to their targets, using Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s photo as their display picture (DP) to create an impression of an official government call.
They sent fake links and messages, promising up to ₹70,000 in financial aid under JSY, and lured victims into sharing their personal details.
Using this information, they accessed bank accounts linked to victims' mobile numbers and withdrew money.
The stolen funds were used to purchase expensive cigarettes via the online delivery app Blinkit, which they later resold at lower prices for cash.
A Trail of Cyber Crimes Across Six States
Investigators found that the gang had previously siphoned off ₹4 crore by falsely offering compensation to families of COVID-19 victims. Similar frauds were reported in Kadapa and Porumamilla police stations. Additionally, they were involved in online scams, selling high-end mobile phones at throwaway prices to trap unsuspecting buyers.
So far, 94 cybercrime cases have been registered against the trio across six states. The State Medical and Health Department is now compiling details of affected victims based on information provided by SP Tushar Dudy.
Authorities have warned citizens to be cautious of unsolicited calls, fake links, and requests for personal information, especially under the pretext of government schemes.
