Cybercriminals Digitally Arrest Patna Doctor Couple For 12 Days, Siphon Off Rs 1.95 Crore

Patna: Cyber fraud has struck once again in Patna. Cybercriminals duped a retired doctor couple from Hanuman Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Patrakar Nagar police station, of a whopping Rs 1.95 crore. The victims, Dr. Radhe Mohan Prasad and his wife, are both retired from Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The fraudsters virtually confined the couple to their home for 12 days and siphoned off the money via RTGS transfers.

According to the complaint received by the police, on May 21, the doctor couple received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as an officer of the cybercrime department and threatened the doctor that a big fraud had been committed from his number, and many criminal cases have been registered against him. Also, calling him 'most wanted', he was told that if he does not send the money, he will be arrested immediately.

Digital arrest for 12 days

The criminals had set up a police station and court in the entire room on a video call. This incident was carried out by constantly threatening. Out of fear, the doctor couple agreed to the fraudsters' demands. After this, the fraudsters kept them on video call for 12 consecutive days and banned them from leaving their house. During this time, the fraudsters got complete information about their bank accounts and made several transactions of Rs 25 lakh each through RTGS. In total, they cheated the doctor of about Rs 1.95 crore.

Complaint lodged at Patrakar Nagar Police Station

When the doctor couple understood that they had become victims of fraud, they lodged a complaint at Patrakar Nagar Police Station. The police registered a case under several Sections of the IT Act and started an investigation. Police say that the fraudsters are being traced with the help of the cyber cell.

"A case was registered at the police station on June 4. In which the elderly doctor couple has been cheated of about Rs 1.95 crore. The criminals cheated by posing as a judge, a lawyer and a CBI officer. A case has been registered at Patna Cyber ​​Police Station and an investigation has been started,'' disclosed Raghavendra Mani Tripathi, DSP, Patna Cyber ​​Police Station.

Cybercriminals increasingly target retired professors

It may be recalled that recently, cyber thugs had digitally arrested a retired professor of Patna University living in the Kadamkuan police station area and defrauded her of about Rs 3 crore. This case once again highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud.

Important information

Police have advised the public to stay alert. If anyone claiming to be a police or bank officer asks for money, report it immediately to the nearest police station. Do not trust unknown calls or messages, and never share your bank details with anyone. In case of fraud, call the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

