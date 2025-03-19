ETV Bharat / bharat

2,25,001 Cybercrime Incidents Related to Crimes Against Women Registered in Last Five Years

New Delhi: Following a complaint lodged by Malayalam actor Honey Rose, the Ernakulam Central police in Kerala arrested Shaji, a middle-aged man in connection with a case of cyber abuse earlier in January this year.

Significantly, Shaji’s arrest follows the registration of a case against 27 other individuals who allegedly posted obscene comments under Honey Rose’s Facebook post. In fact, Honey Rose is one such example where women are becoming victims of online crime.

According to Government records in possession of ETV Bharat, 2,25,001 cybercrime incidents related to crimes against women have been registered in the last five years, amid law enforcement agencies adopting strong actions to stop crime against women.

The maximum number of cases related to sexually obscene material, rape and gang rape has been registered at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) between 2020- 2024.

As per NCRP data, 2019 cases related to child pornography (CP), child sexual abuse material (CSAM) were registered in 2020, followed by 2109 cases in 2021, 3062 cases in 2022, 2957 cases in 2023 and 6079 cases of CP and CSAM have been registered with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal in 2024.

Similarly, 2184 cases related to rape and gang rape (RGR) and sexually abusive content have been registered in 2020 followed by 27945 cases in 2021, 30574 in 2022, 12129 in 2023 and 4273 cases in 2024 have been registered at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

As many as 17,985 cases related to sexually obscene material and sexually explicit acts have been registered in 2020, followed by 21,994 in 2021, 28,588 in 2022, 24,980 in 2023 and 38,123 cases have been registered in 2024.

Apart from cases related to sexually obscene material, rape and gang rape, sexually obscene material and sexually explicit act, the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal has also registered other categories of cases including cyberstalking, identity theft, e-mail phishing, online job fraud etc in another category of 'Online and Social Media related Crime' during the last five years.