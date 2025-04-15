Cybercriminal Arrested From Surat In Karnataka's Elderly Couple Suicide Case

Belagavi: The main accused has been arrested after an elderly couple allegedly died by suicide due to threats by cybercriminals in Bidi village of Khanapur taluk. The arrested, Chirag Jeevarajbai Lakkad, a resident of Surat in Gujarat, has been booked under various sections of the IT Act and the IPC at Nandgad Police Station, Khanapur Taluk.

According to the police, retired railway employee Diego Najarath, 83 years, and his wife Plevia Najarath, 78 years, residents of Christian colony in Bidi village, ended their lives on March 27. While Plevia took sleeping pills, Diego stabbed himself and drowned in a water tank behind his house.

In a suicide note, Diego claimed that a person claiming to be in a high position in Delhi has repeatedly threatened them. "He has misused my SIM card. A person named Anil Yadav called and threatening me that nude pictures and obscene messages sent from my number. And he has filed a complaint with the cyber police station about this," Diego said.

Succumbing to these threats, Diego transferred more than Rs 50 lakh to the cyber thugs. As the accused continued torturing the elderly couple despite their inability to pay more. As a result, they committed suicide.

The police found out that Rs 6.10 lakh was transferred online from Diego's SBI account to an IDFC bank account which was in the name of Balaji Industries. Then the accused transferred this money to multiple accounts. To do so, he used the mobile number linked to this account. The police traced the mobile number and then arrested the main accused.

District Superintendent of Police Dr. Bhimashankar Guleda said that the accused has been remanded in judicial custody. "We have seized 2 mobile phones used in the crime and are continuing the investigation," he said.

What happened: One day, the victim Diego Najarat received a call saying that his photo ID card has been used to commit a cyber fraud. Later, another person came online, questioned him about his ID card details and demanded money to fix the cyber fraud. Diego Najarat was terrified at this and paid about Rs 50 lakh to the cybercriminals in several installments. As the harassment for more money continued, the Diego couple committed suicide after writing a death note on March 27.