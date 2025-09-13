ETV Bharat / bharat

Cybercrime Costs India Rs 31,000 Crore: Parliamentary Panel Tells Central Govt To Act Fast

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs has vehemently criticised the central government for its failure in tackling cybercrime despite the fact that several steps have been initiated to fight against the menace. The panel, in its latest report, has found that while victims may report to helplines such as 1930 or portals like cybercrime.gov.in, follow-ups are often delayed due to inter-jurisdictional challenges or a lack of real-time investigation frameworks.

“As a result, citizens feel that justice in cybercrime cases is slow and uncertain. The online grievance mechanism is often slow and difficult to access. Women and youth, key drivers of digital uptake, are especially impacted by safety concerns,” the Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohad Das Agrawal, has highlighted in its latest report.

School-going children have become targets of inappropriate content and fake educational resources, leading to parental reluctance to engage with online learning solutions. Similarly, higher education institutions have been victims of ransomware attacks. Parents are increasingly hesitant to allow online learning or app-based schooling. Universities and public research institutes have faced ransomware and data breach attacks. Weak cyber hygiene and under-resourced IT infrastructure make institutions easy targets, the committee said.

“Instances of fake websites impersonating government portals, as well as manipulated images on social media platforms, can damage perceptions of digital safety. In particular, the harassment of women through deepfakes increases cyber trauma and privacy anxiety, and hence, it damages trust in social media and public communication,” the committee said.

Financial consequences for individuals and organisations

Cybercrime in India has evolved into a threat with serious financial consequences for individuals and organisations, as highlighted by various ministries and organisations. At the national level, the scale of financial losses is immense.

In fact, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also informed the Committee that the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), since its inception on August 30, 2019, to November 28, 2024, received an aggregate of over 53.93 lakh complaints; these reported incidents collectively account for a defrauded amount of around Rs 31,594 crore. Cyber financial crimes form the largest component of the crime reported, accounting for about 85 per cent of the cases reported on NCRP.

“There is a growing pattern of cybercrime being used for funding organised criminal networks, fake job rackets and even human trafficking operations overseas. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) highlighted that Indian citizens have been trafficked abroad and coerced into committing cybercrimes from foreign-controlled “scam factories”, especially in Southeast Asia. This includes fake loan apps, call centre-based extortion rackets and even human trafficking using cryptocurrency payments,” the committee highlighted in its report.

The MHA highlighted that the ransomware has emerged as one of the most debilitating forms of cybercrime, with attackers encrypting sensitive data and demanding exorbitant ransoms for its release from organisations and individuals both. The cross-border nature of these attacks complicates law enforcement efforts, highlighting the need for robust international cooperation and legal frameworks. Similarly, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which overwhelm online services with malicious traffic, continue to target businesses, government services and critical infrastructure, causing significant operational disruptions.

Psychological trauma and victim shaming

“Victims of cyberstalking, identity theft, sextortion, and deepfake obscene content often suffer anxiety, depression, and trauma. Individuals are targeted through social media platforms using morphed or AI-generated explicit materials, frequently leading to self-blame, social withdrawal, and limited access to psychological support services,” the report said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also highlighted that artificial intelligence and machine learning are expected to shape the future of cyber threats, with technologies like deepfakes posing serious risks to public trust and democratic institutions.

Youth involvement in illegal digital activities

It was revealed to the Committee by MHA that unemployed youngsters, both men and women, are recruited by international cybercrime gangs for illegal activities such as managing mule accounts or sharing pirated content.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has informed the Committee that fake job scams exploit unemployed youth by offering fraudulent employment opportunities in exchange for registration fees or personal data.