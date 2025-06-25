Cyberabad Police Nab Four Social Media Influencers In Fake Betting Apps Scam

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police have arrested four social media influencers for promoting fake betting apps and websites operated from abroad, targeting thousands of Telugu youth and earning a total of Rs 2.75 crore through promotions, police said.

The accused Chinnamsetty Nagarakesh, Pottavattini Deepak, Guguloth Sriram Nayak and Hemanth Kumar used Instagram reels and Telegram channels to lure people into joining fake betting platforms with claims of match-fixing predictions and toss-fixing tips.

The scam was operated using 10 fake betting apps and websites, operated remotely from abroad. The accused shared reels and promotional content on Instagram, claiming to have insider information on match outcomes. Clicking on the links embedded in these reels would direct users to Telegram groups, where further instructions and APK files for the installation of the app were shared. To gain their initial trust, users who placed small bets were shown quick returns.

Once the confidence was built, users were persuaded to bet larger amounts, after which the scammers would manipulate results to make them lose. The money was then routed through mule accounts, converted into cryptocurrency, or diverted into other benami accounts.

Accused Nagarakesh earned Rs 1.7 crore, Deepak Rs 55 lakh, Sriram Nayak Rs 30 lakh and Hemanth Kumar Rs 20 lakh through promotion and running Telegram groups, despite being aware of the fraudulent nature of these platforms.

A youth from Qutbullapur came across one such reel two years ago. He joined a Telegram group run by the accused and, impressed by two early successful bets, went on to lose Rs 50 lakh in just 10 days. His friend, Kulwant Singh from Bhopal, also lost Rs 60 lakh and tragically died by suicide on December 6, 2023, due to mounting debts.

A case was registered at the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police Station based on a complaint from the Qutbullapur youth. Under the leadership of Inspector Shankaraiah, the investigation led to the arrest of the four accused and seizure of 10 mobile phones, two laptops, five debit cards, and bank passbooks used in the scam.

Cyberabad Cybercrime DCP Sai Sri confirmed that 10 fake betting websites have been identified, and steps are underway to block them. He urged the public to stay alert and avoid falling prey to betting apps promoted through social media reels and Telegram groups. "Don't believe in making easy money through betting schemes, as most of them are scams run by organised gangs from abroad using local influencers as promoters," she said.