Cyberabad Police Arrest 13 Members of A Gang Involved In Rs 4 Cr UPI Fraud

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad CCS Police with the help of KPHB Police, Madhapur and Narsingi police from Cyberabad Commissionerate apprehended a 13-member gang from Rajasthan on September 8. This gang was involved in a series of high-tech UPI frauds and cheating schemes, defrauding Bajaj Electronics, a reputed business establishment, of approximately Rs 4 crore. The police seized Rs 1.72 lakhs of cash and electronic goods worth Rs 50 lakhs.

Several fraud and cheating cases were reported in various police stations under the Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates as well as in other metropolitan cities across Telangana state, all involving Bajaj Electronics and totalling losses exceeding Rs 4 crore.

Based on a complaint lodged by Bajaj Electronics, the Shamshabad CCS Police and KPHB Police, Madhapur and Narsingi Police registered a case and launched a probe into the fraud. During the investigation, they found that the accused hailing from Rajasthan had visited Bajaj Electronics showrooms and purchased expensive electronic goods.

The modus operandi of the gang is sharing the showroom's UPI scanner with an accomplice in Rajasthan, who would transfer the money to the showroom. After taking delivery of the goods, the accomplice would file a chargeback complaint with the bank, causing the transaction to reverse and the money to return to the gang’s account.

Modus Operandi of the Gang

The gang comprising more than 13 members aged 20-25 years from Rajasthan operated in groups. Some members stayed in Hyderabad while their associates remained in Rajasthan. Members in Hyderabad would visit Bajaj Electronics showrooms to purchase high-value electronic items and send the showroom’s QR code to their associates in Rajasthan, who would transfer the money through UPI. After receiving the items, they would sell them and split the profits. The associate, who transferred the money would later file a fraudulent complaint requesting a chargeback, resulting in a refund of the amount.

The arrested gang members were identified as SomRaj, Sunil, Lac Ram, Sharwan, Somraj, Shivalal, Ramesh, Shrawan, Pappu Ram, Shravan, Rakesh, Ramesh and Ashok Kumar. Based on their confessions, the police seized Rs 1.62 lakhs of cash and electronic goods worth Rs 50 lakhs, which were part of the fraud.

All the accused have been arrested in these cases and were produced before the court for judicial remand. The Shamshabad CCS team led by M Pavan (Inspector of Police), police personnel from KPHB, Narsingi and Madapur, under the supervision of ACP CCS Shashank Reddy the supervision of DCP (Crime) K Narsimha with the direction from Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Avinash Mohanty, apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen goods. The team has been appreciated and suitably rewarded for their commendable work, said K Narsimha, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Read more: Hyderabad Police Unveil Key Points in Narsinghi Drug Case Remand Report