Cyberabad EOW Unearths Rs 5.6-Crore Fraud With Lure Of Cheap Gold, iPhones

Hyderabad: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad has detected a massive fraud where the victims lost Rs 5.6 crore after being lured with cheap gold and iPhones by a group of four. A case has been registered after multiple victims, including IT employee Ravi Teja from Bachupally, lodged complaints.

Teja was introduced to the scam by Vamsi Krishna, who claimed to have access to cheaper gold, iPhones, and air conditioners through a company named Neke Enterprises, run by one Seshuvardhan Reddy. The two initially met at a jewellery shop in Panjagutta, where Reddy offered 100 grams of gold for Rs 6 lakh. Upon payment, Teja received the gold, which built his confidence.

Later, Reddy claimed he could sell gold at just Rs 6,500 per gram, prompting Teja to transfer a total amount of Rs 1.75 crore. Over time, more than 11 individuals were also lured to invest Rs 3.85 crore in the same scheme.

The money was reportedly transferred to accounts held by two well-known jewellers, Reddy and Krishna of Neke Enterprises, and an individual named Sushmita.

While Reddy initially promised to deliver the gold by June 2024, he failed to do so. When questioned, he allegedly issued cheques that later bounced and began threatening the investors. The Victims later found the company offices in Qutbullapur and Bachupally locked. Realising they were conned, the victims approached the Cyberabad EOW, which has now registered a case against the four accused, followed by an investigation.