Cyber Trap Foiled: Two UP Youth Escape Cambodian Job Scam At Hyderabad Airport

Initially scheduled to fly from Delhi to Cambodia for the job on April 25, plans were delayed due to increased security checks amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Representative Image.
Published : May 17, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST

Hyderabad: Two youth from Uttar Pradesh narrowly escaped falling victim to a sophisticated cybercrime gang's job scam, thanks to alert immigration officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the Shamshabad area of Telangana's Hyderabad.

Nabeel Ahmed (30), from Khatai in Bijnoor district, received a WhatsApp message promising a well-paid data entry job in Cambodia. The recruiter, who identified himself as Jason, added Nabeel to a WhatsApp group administered by a Chinese national named Tank. Another Uttar Pradesh youth, also selected for the job, joined the group.

Initially scheduled to fly from Delhi to Cambodia on April 25, their plans were delayed due to increased security checks amid India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor. After rescheduling flights via Hyderabad and Singapore, the youths landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on May 15. Immigration officers grew suspicious when the return tickets appeared fake and questioned the travellers extensively.

Further investigation revealed that the job offer was a ruse by Cambodian cybercrime gangs planning to trap and possibly kidnap them. The officials counselled the youths, who understood the danger and fortunately evaded getting scammed. Nabeel has since lodged a complaint with the Telangana Government Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) against the gang.

