Cyber Thugs Trap Female Bank Manager on Video Call; Rob Her of Rs 17 Lakh, Case Lodged

Jaipur : The digital arrest of a woman bank manager for five hours through a video call leading to a cyber fraud of Rs 17 lakh has come to light in Jaipur. The caller intimidated her by saying that illegal activities were being conducted using the SIM card issued in the woman's name using her Aadhaar card. After this, another criminal spoke to her on a video call posing as a Mumbai Police officer.

The criminals had demanded Rs 20 lakh. Now a case has been registered in the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station of Jaipur Police Commissionerate. Cyber ​​Crime SHO Chandraprakash says that the victim woman bank manager has lodged a complaint in the police station. In her report, she said that on the morning of June 20, she received a call on her mobile. The caller introduced himself as a representative of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and said that a SIM card issued in Maharashtra on her Aadhar card is being used for illegal activities.

When the victim denied having any such information, the caller disconnected the call saying that he will connect her to a Mumbai Police officer. The victim received another call in which the caller introduced himself as Vinay Khanna. She disconnected the call and immediately received a call from another number. Then a call came from another number and after installing Skype software, they talked on video call. The caller asked the victim to transfer Rs 20 lakh to his account in the name of verification in the Reserve Bank.

Falling prey to the cunning cyber thugs, the victim withdrew her FD and transferred Rs 17 lakh to the bank account mentioned by them. The cyber thugs told her that after verification, the money will be returned to her account in 6-8 hours. But she will have to deposit the remaining Rs 3 lakh more. However, the Rs 17 lakh she had transferred was not returned.

The victim got scared after listening to the cyber thugs on the video call and locked herself in the room. She kept doing as they said. Later she also agreed to withdraw money from the mutual fund. But the family members intervened and got the call disconnected.

Incidents of cyber fraud by showing fear of police and other investigation agencies are increasing rapidly. First, the victim is called and told that his documents or SIM are being used for illegal work. Then a video call is made through an app. The cyber fraudsters introduce themselves as police officers or officers of investigation agencies. On video calls, they appear in uniforms. Due to this, victims fall into their trap. After this, they continuously monitor the victims through video call until they transfer the money to their account.