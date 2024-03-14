Fake 'BJP Free Recharge Yojana' to Dupe Voters in Election Season

New Delhi: Cyber thugs have become quite active in the election season and are now duping people in the name of the ruling BJP government.

Fraudsters have floated a fake mobile recharge scheme, ‘BJP Free Recharge Yojana’ to trap people. This has been revealed in a report released by a cyber security firm, CloudSEK. The firm has shared the details related to the fraud to the Election Commission and telecom service providers.

CloudSEK's report exposes how scammers are deceiving voters through the 'BJP Free Recharge Yojana' that claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering three-month free mobile recharge facilities to all Indians. Scammers urge people to click on a link to claim free recharge before October 15, 2024.

According to the report, by clicking "Get Free Recharge", one is redirected to the next page, prompting the victim to choose his/her SIM provider from a list of options such as Jio, Vi (Idea), Airtel, and BSNL. The goal is to easily gather phone numbers of unsuspecting individuals.

During testing with a random 10-digit number, the research firm has found out that the redirection to the three-month recharge activation page occurs without any indication of incorrect details thereby strongly suggesting a phishing attempt. Also, upon reaching the next stage, the page claims success with a message announcing a three-month free recharge.

Asking the victim to click the green "WhatsApp" button and share the offer with five groups or 10 friends, ensures that he/she spreads the scam. This deceptive strategy involves leveraging the victim for social sharing and demonstrating the manipulative nature of the scheme.

Spokesperson of the research firm told ETV Bharat, “This report focuses on how the scammers operate, revealing how they use the link to secretly collect phone numbers from people who may not realise the dubious intentions." CloudSEK has informed the Election Commission, other regulators and companies named in the scam.

Impact of fishing attempts:

Users falling prey to the scam may unwittingly share personal information, including their phone numbers with the scammers.

The deceptive social sharing mechanism enables the scam to reach a broader audience, contributing to the spread of misinformation.

While the scam promises a free recharge, there is a risk that users may be led into further steps that could result in financial losses or unauthorised charges.

How to protect yourself:

Always verify promotions or offers through official channels. Legitimate services usually announce such offerings through verified websites or official social media accounts.

Be cautious of requests for personal information, especially through unconventional methods like social sharing. Legitimate services typically do not require users to share promotions for activation.

Public awareness campaigns and education about common online scams can empower individuals to recognise and avoid such deceptive tactics.

Employ reliable security software on your devices to help detect and block malicious links or phishing attempts.