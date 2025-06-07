Cyber ​​​​Fraudsters Trap a Person keep him Digitally Arrested Over Month Before Siphoning off Rs 1 crore

Shahjahanpur: Sharadchand Saxena, a resident of Rai Bahadur Kothi in Diwan Jograj of Chowk Kotwali area, lost a whopping Rs 1 crore 2 lakh after remaining digitally arrested by cyber fraudsters for over a month.

The cyber ​​​​fraudsters trapped this person from a reputed family, kept him digitally arrested for a month by posing as a Supreme Court judge, CBI director and Mumbai Police Commissioner through video call.

The police have registered a case and formed an SIT for investigation.

Sharadchand, of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh received a call on May 6, 2025, in which he was told that an illegal transaction of 2 crore 80 lakhs has been done from his account in Central Bank of Mumbai and a case has been registered against him in this matter.

Taken aback by the serious charge, Sharadchand was trapped and digitally arrested through AI by cyber fraudsters posing as a Supreme Court judge, CBI director and Mumbai Police Commissioner through video calling.

Sharadchand Saxena remained digitally arrested for a whole month.

During this period, he was also called to Delhi for appearance in the Supreme Court, where he was produced in the Supreme Court through video calling.

After this, he succumbed to the pressure and transferred 1 crore and 2 lakh rupees to the accounts of cyber fraudsters in several instalments.

He broke all his FDs and transferred the money to the accounts of the fraudsters. He was continuously threatened through video calls by posing as Supreme Court Judge, CBI Director and IPS officer. Later, fake bail papers were also sent from the Supreme Court.

When he tried to inquire about his bail amount, the fraudsters switched off their mobiles. At this stage only, he realized that he had been a victim of a huge cyber-fraud.

A case has been registered against the fraudsters in the cyber police station on the complaint of the victim.

The police have formed an SIT for the disclosure. The police claim that the entire matter will be disclosed soon. The cyber cell of the police is also working rapidly to arrest the fraudsters. At present, the police have appealed to the people not to fall into the trap of cyber fraudsters and contact the police if they receive any kind of threat.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that a case has been registered at Cyber ​​Crime Police Station on the complaint of Sharadchandra of Ramchandra Mission area. SIT has been formed in this case. The case will be disclosed soon.