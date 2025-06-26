Cyber Fraud Case | CBI Conducts Nation-Wide Searches At 42 Locations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted nationwide searches at 42 locations in connection with alleged Mule Bank Accounts being used in cyber frauds, and arrested nine accused persons, the probe agency said on Thursday.

According to CBI statement, acting on a specific tip off, the sleuths launched coordinated searches at 42 locations across five states - Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, as part of Operation Chakra-V to deal with the menace of mule bank accounts being opened by allegedly organised cyber fraudsters involved in digital arrest scams, impersonation, fraudulent advertisements, investment frauds and UPI-based financial frauds to transfer the cyber fraud amounts from the accounts of the victims.

"These cyber fraudsters were helped by the commissions and omissions of certain bank officials, agents, aggregators, bank correspondents, middlemen and e-Mitras who were facilitating in opening of mule accounts used for receiving and transferring proceeds of cyber frauds as well as enabling withdrawals from such accounts,” the CBI said.

"CBI has initially started an inquiry to unearth the entire conspiracy of opening of mule accounts, the role of the bankers and the middlemen and to understand the existing bank’s rules and guidelines. Enquiry revealed that over 700 branches of various banks across India have opened around 8.5 lakh mule accounts. These accounts were opened either without proper KYC norms or Customer Due Diligence or Initial Risk Assessment,” the CBI added.

"The branch managers of the banks also failed to conduct Enhanced Due Diligence in respect of certain suspicious transaction alerts generated by the systems. Some of the banks have also failed to send the acknowledgement/ thanking letters to customers to indirectly verify the addresses of the account holders,” the probe agency said.

"The guidelines issued vide the RBI Master Circular and certain internal guidelines issued by the banks have been violated. Hence, a FIR has been registered for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, use of forged document as genuine under IPC/BNS and also offence of criminal misconduct by bank officials under Prevention of Corruption Act," the CBI said.

The probe agency said that during the searches, several incriminating documents and digital evidence, mobile phones, Bank Account Opening Documents, Transactions Details, KYC documents have been seized, and the identification of individuals, including middlemen involved in opening a mule bank account was done.

The CBI also said nine accused have been arrested, including middlemen, agents, aggregators, account holders, and bank correspondents for their alleged involvement in the operation and facilitation of opening of mule bank accounts.