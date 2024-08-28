Cyber Thugs Rob Retired Army Major General of Rs 2 Crore in Noida

New Delhi/Noida: Cyber ​​criminals duped a retired officer of Rs 2 crore by digitally arresting him in Noida. The cyber fraudsters had introduced themselves as officers of Narcotics, Customs, CBI and Mumbai Police. The victim complained about the matter to the police of Cyber ​​Crime Police Station located in Sector 36 on Wednesday. The police is investigating the accounts in which the defrauded amount has gone.

Retired Major General NK Dheer, a resident of Sector-31, told the police in his complaint that on August 10, he received a call from an unknown number claiming to be an employee of DHL courier service. He told that a parcel is being sent to Taiwan using the complainant's Aadhaar card, which contains five passports, credit cards of four banks, clothes, 200 grams of MDMA (drugs) and a laptop along with other objectionable items.

The complainant was told that if he felt that his Aadhaar card had been tampered with, he would have to complain to the Mumbai Crime Branch. After this, an alleged Mumbai Police officer named Ajay Kumar Bansal and the complainant were connected through a WhatsApp call. The person on the call was looking at the complainant but nothing was visible from this side.

During the interrogation, a letter from the CBI was sent to the complainant. It said that if he wanted to avoid going to jail, he would not have to share any information related to the interrogation with his family members. The fraudsters kept an eye on the Major General through the camera. During this, they claimed that the Major General could be attacked at any time. To scare, the example of a doctor couple who were murdered in Chennai was also given. After this, the fraudster posing as DCP Rajput asked the victim to share all his activities and started asking for financial information.

The fraudsters asked to transfer the entire amount to different accounts by withdrawing from the mutual funds and FDs. To avoid going to jail, the complainant went to the bank and transferred the amount to different accounts. The amount was transferred after withdrawing the FD. During this, the complainant was told that after investigation the entire amount will be transferred back to his account. When the victim was pressured to take a loan and transfer the money, he suspected fraud and contacted the police. When the victim demanded his money back, the fraudsters broke contact with him.

Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in-charge Vijay Kumar says that on the basis of the complaint given by the victim, a case has been registered under IT Act and other sections. The accounts in which the money has been transferred are being investigated. Along with the cyber cell, the help of surveillance cell is also being taken. The numbers from which the call came are also being investigated.