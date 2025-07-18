Cyber Criminal Gang From Uttar Pradesh Busted In Chennai After Multi-Crore Online Investment Fraud

Chennai: The Chennai West Zone Cyber Crime Police has arrested four cyber fraudsters from Uttar Pradesh on charges of duping crores of rupees from several people through online investment scams.
It has been reported that the cyber criminal gang has tricked people not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country to steal their money using various technologies.
As per reports, the gang contacted Hari Prakash, Nithya, Sivaraman and Naresh Kumar, all from Chennai, saying that they would double their money through online stock market investments. Trusting the fraudsters, they gave money to invest in the online stock market, only to realise later that they have been duped. The gang swindled all the money and fled.
Subsequently, the victims lodged a complaint with the Chennai West Zone Cyber Crime Police, on the basis of which, four cases were registered, and the Cyber Crime Police launched an investigation.
During the probe, when all the phone numbers and IP addresses of the fraudsters were verified, the cyber officials managed to identify the people involved in the stock market fraud. Four persons including Mohan Singh (33), Sanyam Jain (26), Harshavardhan Gupta (28) and Armaan (30), all from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested. Police further revealed that these four were earlier arrested in a criminal case at the Surajpur Police Station there.
When the police interrogated the gang members, it was revealed that they were agents who opened bank accounts for cyber criminals and started internet banking on the cellphone numbers linked to the bank accounts, and used it to commit fraud from many places.
Not only that, the fraudsters downloaded an app called 'Chinese Dragon' on their cellphones and uploaded all the bank account details to it through API tools.
Moreover, investigation revealed that they controlled all the bank accounts of the people, and as soon as money arrived in the bank accounts, they would transfer it to other accounts, invest in cryptocurrency, convert it into dollars, and then convert it back into Indian rupees and withdraw it separately.
When the bank details of the four were examined, police were shocked to find that they had about 153 bank accounts, and that complaint petitions were already pending on the National Cyber Crime Portal against the accounts they had opened in many states across India.
As per the orders of the 11th Criminal Arbitration Court Judge in Saidapet, the Chennai Cyber Crime Police arrested the four accused on July 16 and brought to Chennai for further interrogation. It was found that multiple cases were pending against them across India and that they had duped several people in Tamil Nadu to the tune of crores of rupees by promising to double their money through online stock market investments.
After a detailed investigation, the Cyber Crime Police produced the four in the Saidapet Court. The judge then ordered that they be remanded in Noida District Jail in Uttar Pradesh. Following this, the Chennai Police have initiated steps to transfer them back to Uttar Pradesh.
