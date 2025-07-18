ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyber Criminal Gang From Uttar Pradesh Busted In Chennai After Multi-Crore Online Investment Fraud

Chennai: The Chennai West Zone Cyber Crime Police has arrested four cyber fraudsters from Uttar Pradesh on charges of duping crores of rupees from several people through online investment scams.

It has been reported that the cyber criminal gang has tricked people not just in Tamil Nadu but across the country to steal their money using various technologies.

As per reports, the gang contacted Hari Prakash, Nithya, Sivaraman and Naresh Kumar, all from Chennai, saying that they would double their money through online stock market investments. Trusting the fraudsters, they gave money to invest in the online stock market, only to realise later that they have been duped. The gang swindled all the money and fled.

Subsequently, the victims lodged a complaint with the Chennai West Zone Cyber Crime Police, on the basis of which, four cases were registered, and the Cyber Crime Police launched an investigation.

During the probe, when all the phone numbers and IP addresses of the fraudsters were verified, the cyber officials managed to identify the people involved in the stock market fraud. Four persons including Mohan Singh (33), Sanyam Jain (26), Harshavardhan Gupta (28) and Armaan (30), all from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested. Police further revealed that these four were earlier arrested in a criminal case at the Surajpur Police Station there.

When the police interrogated the gang members, it was revealed that they were agents who opened bank accounts for cyber criminals and started internet banking on the cellphone numbers linked to the bank accounts, and used it to commit fraud from many places.

Not only that, the fraudsters downloaded an app called 'Chinese Dragon' on their cellphones and uploaded all the bank account details to it through API tools.