Cybercriminal Poses As Old Patient, Robs Doctor Of Rs 5 Lakh At Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Mandi: A case of the most unlikely digital fraud has come to light from the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. A cyber fraudster first cheated a doctor of Rs 5 lakh by posing as a patient, and then informed the police about the crime after his accomplices refused to give him his commission.

The victim doctor, one of the prominent physicians in Mandi, lodged a complaint in this regard in the CT police station yesterday. In the complaint, the doctor said, "The fraudster called and said that he is my old patient and introduced himself as Sandeep. He said his wife is very ill and he needed 5 lakh rupees for her treatment. I believed what the fraudster said. To show humanity, I deposited the money in the account provided by him".

Meanwhile, unaware of the fraud, doctor Saheb considered this transaction as a gesture of his help to somebody in difficult times. But again the same fraudster allegedly called the doctor and told him that he and his associates have cheated him in the name of financial help. My associates cheated me in this and gave me a commission of only 2 thousand rupees. Therefore, register a complaint of fraud with the police soon, otherwise you will not get your money back. After this, doctor Saheb reached the city police station and filed a complaint against the fraudsters.

Speaking about this case, Mandi SP Saji Verma said that the victim doctor has lodged a complaint in the cyber fraud case. Police has registered a case on the complaint of the doctor and investigation is on.