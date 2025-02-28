82-Year-Old Woman Falls Prey To Digital Arrest Scam, Loses Rs 9 Lakh In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Cases of digital arrest scams are rising rapidly in Delhi-NCR, despite growing awareness. Ina shocking incident, an 82-year-old woman in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, was digitally arrested by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police officers and defrauded of Rs 9 lakh over three days.
How the Digital Arrest Happened
On February 10, 2025, the elderly woman, a resident of Windsor Park, Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, received a landline call with a recorded message warning that her connection would be disconnected. She was instructed to press 9 to avoid disconnection. Once she did, the call was transferred to a fraudster posing as a Mumbai Police officer.
The caller informed her that her bank account was under investigation along with 300 others in a fraud case. To gain her trust, the scammers made her speak with someone displaying the display picture (DP) of Mumbai Police. They instructed her to download Telegram, where they continued communication.
The fraudsters extracted sensitive bank details and Aadhaar information and confirmed that she was alone at home. Claiming the investigation was a "secret mission," they warned her not to share details with anyone. Since she was unfamiliar with online transactions, they coerced her into visiting the bank and transferring Rs 9.18 lakh via RTGS, falsely assuring her that the amount would be returned within hours.
How the Fraud Was Detected
The scam came to light when the woman's daughter received a transaction alert and contacted the bank. Upon learning about the transfer, she immediately filed a complaint on the cybercrime portal on February 13.
Police Action & Warning
ADCP Crime Sachchidanand stated that a case had been registered at the cyber police station, though the complaint was filed 10 days after the incident. Authorities have requested banks to freeze the fraudulent transactions, and efforts are underway to track and arrest the accused.
He further clarified: "There is no system of digital arrest in the police department. If anyone receives such a call, they must disconnect immediately and report it to the cyber cell."
How Digital Arrest Scams Work
- Scammers initiate video calls via WhatsApp, Telegram, or Facebook.
- They claim the victim is involved in a criminal case (e.g., money laundering, drugs, or fraud).
- They impersonate police officers, often wearing uniforms in video calls.
- They threaten victims with legal action to isolate them from family and friends.
- They use fake police station backgrounds during video calls to appear legitimate.
- The victim, fearing legal trouble, transfers large sums of money to escape the alleged charges.
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself
- Disconnect calls that mention "digital arrest."
- Never share personal or banking details over phone/video calls.
- Verify with the actual police department before taking any action.
- Report suspicious calls immediately to the cyber cell.
Authorities urge citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to such sophisticated cyber scams.
