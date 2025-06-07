ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyber Crime Racket Busted in Kakinada: Rs.8.80 Crore Stolen Through Mule Accounts Linked To Bengaluru And Dubai

Kakinada: In a major breakthrough, the Kakinada district police have unearthed a large-scale cybercrime racket involving the use of mule bank accounts to siphon off crores of rupees. According to Kakinada district Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav, the gang carried out fraudulent transactions amounting to ₹8.80 crore using 48 such accounts, with operations stretching from Kakinada to Bengaluru and Dubai.

The key accused, Putta Ram, originally from Samarlakota in Kakinada district, had moved to Bengaluru, and later worked in a Goa casino before relocating to Dubai, where he is currently based. There, he masterminded a cybercrime syndicate by leveraging his contacts.

The Modus Operandi

Ram collaborated with Narni Satishchandra, Dasari Satyanarayana Prasad (both from Samarlakota), and Uday Kiran of Kakinada. The trio helped identify and convince innocent locals to open bank accounts in their names. These accounts were then handed over to the gang in exchange for ₹30,000 per account. Account holders were also promised monthly payments and small loans.

In one such instance, Korra Lovakrishna of Kakinada opened an account in Karnataka Bank, believing he would receive ₹5,000 monthly. However, when the payments never arrived, he checked his account and was shocked to discover that ₹50 lakh worth of transactions had occurred without his knowledge. He immediately filed a complaint with the police.