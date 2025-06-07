ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyber Crime Racket Busted in Kakinada: Rs.8.80 Crore Stolen Through Mule Accounts Linked To Bengaluru And Dubai

Kakinada district police busted a large-scale cybercrime racket involving 48 mule bank accounts linked to Bengaluru and Dubai, Rs. 8.8 crore stolen through fraudulent transactions.

Kakinada police busted a major cybercrime racket. (Representational image) (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 7, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

Kakinada: In a major breakthrough, the Kakinada district police have unearthed a large-scale cybercrime racket involving the use of mule bank accounts to siphon off crores of rupees. According to Kakinada district Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav, the gang carried out fraudulent transactions amounting to ₹8.80 crore using 48 such accounts, with operations stretching from Kakinada to Bengaluru and Dubai.

The key accused, Putta Ram, originally from Samarlakota in Kakinada district, had moved to Bengaluru, and later worked in a Goa casino before relocating to Dubai, where he is currently based. There, he masterminded a cybercrime syndicate by leveraging his contacts.

The Modus Operandi

Ram collaborated with Narni Satishchandra, Dasari Satyanarayana Prasad (both from Samarlakota), and Uday Kiran of Kakinada. The trio helped identify and convince innocent locals to open bank accounts in their names. These accounts were then handed over to the gang in exchange for ₹30,000 per account. Account holders were also promised monthly payments and small loans.

In one such instance, Korra Lovakrishna of Kakinada opened an account in Karnataka Bank, believing he would receive ₹5,000 monthly. However, when the payments never arrived, he checked his account and was shocked to discover that ₹50 lakh worth of transactions had occurred without his knowledge. He immediately filed a complaint with the police.

Police Investigation and Arrests

SP Bindu Madhav assigned three special teams led by SDPO Manish Devaraj Patil to crack the case. The investigation led to the identification of 48 mule accounts and the arrest of Satish and Prasad, while Uday Kiran remains absconding. The police also seized 50 account kits and have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) to apprehend Putta Ram, who is currently in Dubai.

How the Scam Worked

  • Cybercriminals provided account holders with cash and SIM cards to open bank accounts.
  • Once the account was opened, the passbook, ATM card, chequebook, and SIM card were handed over to the gang.
  • The accounts were then used to move and launder large sums of money obtained through fraudulent means.

A Word of Caution

The SP warned that individuals who open bank accounts and hand them over to others, even for money, are legally complicit in cybercrime. “People must understand that opening an account for someone else in exchange for quick cash can land them in serious legal trouble. They will be treated as partners in crime," said SP Bindu Madhav.

