Cyber Attacks Major Threat To National Security: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said cyber attacks have emerged as a major threat to the national security and the civil services and armed forces must join hands to create a secure nationwide system capable of thwarting them.

She said the country's security concerns extend beyond preservation of territorial integrity and encompass other areas of national well-being such as economic, environmental, energy security, and cyber security related issues.

"Addressing these concerns requires intensive research, and calls for a holistic approach in dealing with these wide-ranging issues," the president said addressing faculty and course members of 64th National Defence College course, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu said cyber attacks have emerged as a major threat to the national security. Dealing with and countering cyber attacks requires high-end technological intervention as well as robust digital infrastructure along with a well-trained and specialised human resource, she said.

"It is an issue that affects the entire governance framework of the country across all sectors. This is one of the areas where our civil services and armed forces must join hands to create a secure nationwide system capable of thwarting such attacks," the President said.

She said huge amounts of data and sensitive information are available in the governance systems "which cannot be left unsecured" and urged them to understand the gravity of this issue besides taking concrete measures to address it.

Murmu said the role of the armed forces has expanded far beyond traditional military matters and that the future conflicts will require a multi-state, multi-agency approach.

"One of the major bottlenecks in achieving the goals is that various organisations and departments work in silos. On one hand, achieving the larger goals become difficult while on the other hand, similar jobs are performed by different departments thus creating a resource crunch," the president said.

She said it has also been observed that officers working in the same department also keep performing overlapping tasks due to systemic gaps or lack of clear delineation of jobs.