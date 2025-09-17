ETV Bharat / bharat

CWC Meeting In Patna On September 24 To Flag Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Campaign

File - Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Patna ( IANS )

New Delhi: Upbeat over his recent Bihar Yatra against vote theft, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has decided to hold a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Patna on September 24 to send a strong message against alleged vote theft in the poll-bound state.

The CWC meeting aims to show the grand old party's seriousness in the October-November Assembly elections in which the opposition INDIA bloc hopes to defeat the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The conclave will also reflect the grand old party's increased confidence gained after Rahul Gandhi's August 17 to September 1 Yatra against the controversial vote list revision. Accordingly, the CWC meeting is likely to flag the issue of vote theft through a resolution.

According to party insiders, Rahul believes the vote theft issue has gone down to the voters of Bihar but the opposition now should work hard to sustain the momentum. There has been a lull in the activities of the opposition bloc since the Yatra concluded and the presence of the entire Congress top brass on September 24 will help charge up the party workers, the insiders said.

"The message of vote theft is resonating not only in Bihar but across the country. The issue flagged by Rahul Gandhi has become big and is now worrying the BJP. The CWC meeting in Patna will help the party flag the issue. It will also charge up the workers ahead of the elections," CWC permanent invitee Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

Before Rahul’s 16-day Yatra, the Congress had tried to register its presence in Bihar through a state-wide march to flag large-scale joblessness which forced the youth to migrate to other states.