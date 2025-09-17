CWC Meeting In Patna On September 24 To Flag Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Campaign
After his 16-day yatra across Bihar, Rahul Gandhi feels CWC meeting will help the party further highlight vote theft message and charge up the workers
Published : September 17, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Upbeat over his recent Bihar Yatra against vote theft, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has decided to hold a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Patna on September 24 to send a strong message against alleged vote theft in the poll-bound state.
The CWC meeting aims to show the grand old party's seriousness in the October-November Assembly elections in which the opposition INDIA bloc hopes to defeat the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The conclave will also reflect the grand old party's increased confidence gained after Rahul Gandhi's August 17 to September 1 Yatra against the controversial vote list revision. Accordingly, the CWC meeting is likely to flag the issue of vote theft through a resolution.
According to party insiders, Rahul believes the vote theft issue has gone down to the voters of Bihar but the opposition now should work hard to sustain the momentum. There has been a lull in the activities of the opposition bloc since the Yatra concluded and the presence of the entire Congress top brass on September 24 will help charge up the party workers, the insiders said.
"The message of vote theft is resonating not only in Bihar but across the country. The issue flagged by Rahul Gandhi has become big and is now worrying the BJP. The CWC meeting in Patna will help the party flag the issue. It will also charge up the workers ahead of the elections," CWC permanent invitee Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
Before Rahul’s 16-day Yatra, the Congress had tried to register its presence in Bihar through a state-wide march to flag large-scale joblessness which forced the youth to migrate to other states.
Rahul had joined that march in Begusarai on April 7 along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Kanhaiya Kumar and talked about the concerns of the students at the receiving end of a faulty exam system and young job seekers who find no suitable avenues for them.
Separately, a women connect drive was also conducted by the grand old party to woo half the electorate through enrollment for a proposed allowance scheme. That initiative is likely to get a push by CWC member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who may launch her women-centric campaign in the eastern state from September 26.
"Certainly, the vote theft issue has become a major one, not only in Bihar but across the country. The CWC meeting in Patna will convey a big message to the voters. If vote theft becomes the decisive issue in Bihar elections or not we will have to see. I hope the women of the state will vote for the INDIA bloc in a major way," CWC permanent invitee Rajani Patil told ETV Bharat.
According to party insiders, besides vote theft CWC resolution is also likely to touch upon the Congress' commitment to completely overhaul the governance model in Bihar if the INDIA bloc is voted to power. Over the past days the grand old party has flagged police action against the protesting job seekers in Patna and questioned the allotment of a huge land parcel at dirt cheap rates to a big businessman.
"The poor youth, students, and unemployed of Bihar are being bloodied by the batons of Nitish Kumar. Their only fault is that they seek education and employment. The NDA government is responding with baton blows. The end of this government is near. The batons falling on the youth are the final nails in the government's coffin," AICC functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.
Yadav is busy taking out a yatra across his native place Khagaria to celebrate the the soldier, the farmer and Constitution. "This journey is not just a movement — it is the voice of that farmer who sweats in the fields. It is the voice of that youth who dreams of change. It is the voice of that citizen who wishes to live by the values of the Constitution. This journey starting from Khagaria is a resolve — towards a new Bihar of equality, justice, and progress," he added.