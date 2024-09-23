ETV Bharat / bharat

CVC Flags 34 Major Cases Of Non-compliance By Govt Depts In Acting Against 'Corrupt' Officials

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has flagged 34 major cases of non-compliance by government departments, which diluted its advice of acting against "corrupt" officials.

In some cases, these "corrupt" officials were either exonerated or punishment against them were diluted by the departments concerned, according to the CVC's annual report 2023.

Of the total, a highest of seven cases involved are under the coal ministry, five in the State Bank of India (SBI), four in the IDBI Bank, three under the steel ministry and two each under the power ministry and NBCC (India) Limited, it said.

One such instance each was in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), the Ministry of Railways, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) among others, according to the report.

One each case of deviation from the CVC's advice was also from the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd, Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), National Fertilizer Limited, Punjab National Bank and United India Insurance Company Limited, it said.

"Non-acceptance of the Commission's advice vitiates the vigilance process and weakens the impartiality of the vigilance administration," said the probity watchdog's recent report.

Giving details of a case of non-compliance of its advice by the coal ministry, the CVC said officials, including a project officer, a chief manager, three managers and a director of the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) were found responsible for irregularities in foreclosing, re-tendering and awarding of a contract for hiring of heavy earth-moving machinery (HEMM).

The commission had in August 2018 tendered its first stage advice for initiation of "major penalty proceedings against 01 Project Officer, 01 Chief manager and 03 Managers of BCCL and other officials involved in the case".

Aggrieved by the penalty imposed by the disciplinary authority, the project officer, the chief manager, three managers and director preferred appeal before the respective appellate authorities, who exonerated all the officials through their orders issued between June 2022 and June 2023.

"Exoneration of the officials from charges is a major deviation from the Commission's advice," the report said. "In case of SBI, it said, a regional business office of the bank had incurred huge expenditure in shifting/renovation/repair work and purchase of fixed assets of new/existing branches without following the prescribed procedure."