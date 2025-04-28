ETV Bharat / bharat

Cuttack Family Survives Gruesome Pahalgam Terror Attack

Cuttack: A family from Deul Sahi in Odisha’s Cuttack had a narrow escape during the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed the the lives of 26 people, including 25 tourists and one local. There has been a lot of anger among the countrymen following the attack.

The incident took place when Ranjit Kumar Bhol, along with his family, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate his son Sandeep Bhol’s wedding anniversary. The family witnessed a tourist being shot dead just five feet away from them. They narrated their terrifying experience with ETV Bharat.

On April 22, the family was enjoying a horse ride at Pahalgam. After getting off their horses, the family suddenly heard the sound of gunfire. Sandeep said that he mistook it for an Army training and continued walking forward. However, the locals informed them that a terror attack was underway.

"Following the advice by the locals, we immediately knelt down, and a tourist standing five feet away was shot at," Sandeep said. Sandeep further claimed that the terrorists forced the tourists at gunpoint to recite the Kalma (Islamic declaration of faith).

He recalled, "Those who successfully recited were asked to stand to the right and were eventually released, and those who could not were made to stand on the other side."