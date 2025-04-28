Cuttack Family Survives Gruesome Pahalgam Terror Attack

Cuttack: A family from Deul Sahi in Odisha’s Cuttack had a narrow escape during the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed the the lives of 26 people, including 25 tourists and one local. There has been a lot of anger among the countrymen following the attack.
The incident took place when Ranjit Kumar Bhol, along with his family, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate his son Sandeep Bhol’s wedding anniversary. The family witnessed a tourist being shot dead just five feet away from them. They narrated their terrifying experience with ETV Bharat.
On April 22, the family was enjoying a horse ride at Pahalgam. After getting off their horses, the family suddenly heard the sound of gunfire. Sandeep said that he mistook it for an Army training and continued walking forward. However, the locals informed them that a terror attack was underway.
"Following the advice by the locals, we immediately knelt down, and a tourist standing five feet away was shot at," Sandeep said. Sandeep further claimed that the terrorists forced the tourists at gunpoint to recite the Kalma (Islamic declaration of faith).
He recalled, "Those who successfully recited were asked to stand to the right and were eventually released, and those who could not were made to stand on the other side."
“We thought we would die there,” he said. "The terrorists asked us to say 'Allahu Akbar'. We said it aloud, but in our hearts, we were praying to (Lord) Hanuman.” Sandeep revealed that he usually wears a Lord Hanuman locket around his neck, but he had removed it that day. "If they had seen the locket on me, they might have shot me instantly," he said.
Ranjit Bhol and his wife, Shashikumari Nayak, spoke of the horrendous experience. Shashikumari has suffered fractures in her hands and legs as she fell in fear at the incident site.
Describing the scene, the family said it felt as if life had left their bodies while witnessing the corpse lying nearby. Shashikumari said that the family has got a second chance at life. “We saw death from so close," recalled Ranjit. "It is only by God's grace that we returned home alive," quipped Ranjit.
