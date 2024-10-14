ETV Bharat / bharat

Cuttack City Marks Peaceful End to Five-Day Durga Puja With Idol Immersion

Cuttack: The five-day-long Durga Puja ended peacefully with religious fervour, excitement and festivity in Cuttack City on Sunday. All roads of the city on Monday led to Devi Gada on the left embankment of Kathajodi River for the immersion of Goddess Durga idols on Monday, which is now going on smoothly without any untoward incident.

The clay idols of Goddess Durga, along with well-decorated tableaux, are now taken in majestic processions for immersion in the make-shift ponds at Devi Gada with massive police bandobast. Interestingly, the procession parties this year did not accompany any vehicles carrying manual music with a DJ in Cuttack City. The Puja Committees vowed before the district administration to adhere to the slogan of “No Liquor and No DJ” during the immersion procession.

"The two-day long immersion festival will continue throughout Monday night and will end by Tuesday morning”, said Twin City police Commissioner S Devadutta Singh here adding that so far there has been no major law and order problem arising in any part of the city. “The immersion, like the Durga Puja celebrations, is going on smoothly”, he said congratulating the Puja Committee heads for adhering to the police regulations.

The Police Commissioner, along with City DCP Jagmohan Meena and other senior police officers, are monitoring the processions of the city at the temporary modern CCTV Control Room with a portable setup at the Dargha Bazar Police Station of the city.

At least 444 CCTV cameras are fitted along the procession routes of the city and the footage of these surveillance cameras are being monitored round-the-clock by dedicated police officers, sources said. "At least 20 clay idols in Cuttack city have already been immersed by 5 pm on Monday and most of the remaining tableaux have joined the mainstream procession at Buxi Bazar and Chandni Chowk”, police sources said, hoping that the festivities would end peacefully on Tuesday morning.