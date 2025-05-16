Custodial Death: SC Transfers Probe To CBI, Directs Arrest Of MP Police Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court while giving judgement into a custodial death of a young man directed the CBI to register the case and immediately arrest Madhya Pradesh police officers responsible for the incident.

Twenty-four-year-old Deva Pardhi along with his uncle was forcibly taken by police officials from his wedding ceremony on July 14, 2024, claiming they were involved in a theft case.

His uncle, Gangaram Pardhi, the sole eyewitness, said Deva faced custodial torture at a police station which had no CCTVs. According to him, Deva was beaten by ropes, had been hung upside down from the roof, and repeatedly splashed with water in an alleged attempt to suffocate him.

His uncle claimed the police officials wanted to instill fear of death in him, to extract details, and tortured him for about three hours. Pardhi could not endure the torture and died before the policemen. On Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to register the case and immediately arrest Madhya Pradesh police officers, who were responsible for the incident.



A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta decided to hear the appeal filed by Hansura Bai and Shalini Pardhi, mother and aunt of Deva, assailing the judgment dated on December 20, 2024, passed by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Gwalior.

The High Court had turned down their plea for transferring the investigation into the custodial death to some other investigating agency and also directed the release of a sole eye-witness to the custodial torture, Gangaram Pardhi on bail.

The apex court said an FIR was registered regarding Deva’s death but to date, not one of the police officials responsible for the death of a young man in custody has been arrested.

The bench said ‘no one should be a judge in his cause’, as the allegation of causing the custodial death of Deva is against the local police officials of Myana Police Station. “The fact that the police officials have influenced the investigation right from the beginning is amply borne out from the circumstance that even the doctors, who conducted autopsy of the dead body of Deva Pardhi, seem to have been pressurised/influenced”, said the bench.

The bench said that despite taking note of the large number of the injuries on Deva’s body, the members of the medical board which conducted post-mortem on his body, failed to express any opinion regarding the cause of his death.

“This omission seems to be deliberate rather unintentional and appears to be a direct result of influence being exercised by the local police officials”, said the bench.

The bench said the involvement of the police officials in the custodial death of Deva is clearly borne out from the statement of the sole eye-witness and stands further corroborated during the magisterial inquiry.

“It is only after the magisterial inquiry was conducted that the FIR came to be registered wherein the offence of culpable homicide amounting to murder was omitted. Nearly eight months have passed since the FIR was registered but till date, not a single accused has been arrested”, said the bench.

The bench observed that the investigation by the local police is not being carried out in a fair and transparent manner and there is an imminent possibility of the prosecution being subjugated by the accused if the investigation is left in the hands of the state police, who are apparently shielding their own fellow policemen.

“The police officials found responsible for the custodial death shall be arrested forthwith and not later than a period of one month from today. The investigation shall be concluded within a period of 90 days from the date of the arrest of the accused”, said the bench, transferring the case to CBI.

The bench said a deliberate attempt is being made to somehow or the other, implicate Gangaram Pardhi in multiple cases, one after the other, so as to keep him behind bars indefinitely, and break his spirit and the spirit of his family members. The bench gave liberty to Gangaram Pardhi to directly move the high court for grant of bail in all the cases in which he has been implicated after the incident dated July 13/14, 2024.

Noting that Gangaram Pardhi is the sole eye-witness to the torture and custodial death of Deva Pardhi, the bench said: “We, therefore, direct that the responsibility to provide safety and security to Gangaram Pardhi, either in prison or after being released on bail, shall be that of the Principal Secretary (Home), Government of Madhya Pradesh and the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh”.