Curtains For Cordiality: India Seals Attari-Wagah Border After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Amritsar: Indian has sealed the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar as a punitive measure against the recent deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir which left at least 26 people dead.

The closure of the India Pakistan border gate in Punjab is among the slew of diplomatic decisions taken at the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in response to the Pahalgam attack.

Following the CCS meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri while briefing the media over the post-Pahalgam punitive measures, said, “India will not rest until the perpetrators of this heinous attack are brought to justice and their backers are made accountable”.

Misri announced that the Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those Indian citizens having crossed over with valid endorsements will have to return through that route before May 1, 2025, the Foreign Secretary said. He said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. The foreign secretary said that any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Pakistani nationals currently staying in India will have to leave the country within 48 hours under the SVES visa have 48 hours to leave India, Misri added.