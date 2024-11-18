ETV Bharat / bharat

Curtains come down on campaigning for last phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Campaign drew to a close on Monday for the second and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections to be held on November 20, when 38 of the total 81 seats go to polls.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are engaged in a fierce battle in the elections in the state, the first phase of which was held on November 13.

Star campaigners of both camps including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi canvassed for their respective party nominees during the campaigning.

Eighteen of the 38 constituencies going to polls fall in the Santhal Paragana region comprising six districts. The NDA has been alleging during electioneering that large-scale infiltration took place in Santhal Paragana during the past five years of the JMM-led regime.

A total of 1.23 crore voters including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third gender voters are eligible to participate in the voting on Wednesday.

Altogether 528 candidates - 472 men, 55 women and a third gender person - are in the fray in 38 seats.

Prominent among the candidates include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), his sister-in-law Sita Soren (BJP), state BJP president and ex-CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP).

Out of the 38, eight are reserved for scheduled tribes and three for scheduled castes.