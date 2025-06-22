Meerut Currency Festival: Rs 2 Coin Priced At Rs 3 Lakh, Rupee Note At Rs 12,000, Antiques In High Demand

Meerut: An exhibition of antique coins and currency organized as part of the Mudra Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has drawn many people from different cities and states across the country. Antique notes and coins of the Mughal, Gupta, and British periods were in high demand. Traders and lovers of antique items from 50 cities of 10 states of the country have taken part in this event.

At his expo, a 25-paise antique coin was priced at Rs 8,000, a 2 rupees coin at Rs three lakh, while coins of the British rule and Mughal era are worth thousands of rupees. A 50-year-old Rs 1,000 note was priced at Rs 40,000, a Rs 5,000 note at Rs 70,000, and a 108-year-old 1 rupee note at Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

It is said that coins are living proof of history, nothing can be more authentic than this. Coins tell us everything about the political situation, geographical conditions, trade as well as lifestyles of a particular era, and which ruler ruled for how long. Due to geo-political changes over time, the antique currencies went out of circulation.

Antiques at high prices: The special attraction of this exhibition was that the price of a one rupee note from the Mughal period is Rs 20,000. Two coins of two rupees are being sold here for 6 lakh rupees. The price of a 25 paise coin has been kept at 8000 rupees. Manoj Jain, the organizer of the program, says that this kind of event is being organized for the first time in Meerut. The value of a 50-year-old 1,000-rupee note is now 40,000 rupees. The value of 2-rupee coins is several lakhs of rupees.

The value of a one rupee note from the British era is Rs 35,000. There is also a plethora of coins in this currency festival, which includes commemorative coins of Rs 125, Rs 225, Rs 350 and Rs 400. In this special currency festival, the price of a one rupee note of the British rule is seven and a half thousand rupees. A misprinted one rupee note is also available for twenty thousand rupees. A 5 rupee note of the initial period of British rule is also put up for sale for 75 thousand rupees.

Buying and selling notes for 20 years: Sunil Vaswani from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, shows a one rupee note of 1917. He says that he has been buying and selling such notes for 20 years, adding that a 108-year-old one-rupee note is worth 10 to 12 thousand rupees today.

Mohammad Salauddin, who came from Lucknow, says that he has many types of coins. The 25 paise coin of the 1982 Asian Games attracts people a lot, and its value is 8 to 10 thousand rupees today. He says that the uncirculated 25 paise coins are worth 8 to 10 thousand rupees, while the ones that have been in circulation are also worth about two thousand rupees.

Ashwani Kumar, an elderly man from Jagadhari in Haryana, says that he has many types of coins from the Mughal period till now. Regarding a coin from the Mughal period, he says that these coins were called Daam in Akbar's period, today the price of this Daam coin would have been equal to one paisa earlier, today its price is 800 rupees to one thousand rupees.