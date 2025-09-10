ETV Bharat / bharat

Curfew-Like Restrictions Bring Situation Under Control In Doda Town

Jammu: Days after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik sparked widespread protests, authorities clamped down with curfew-like restrictions, mass detentions and an internet shutdown across Doda district, bringing the tense situation under control.

Barring one protest demonstration by a few dozen AAP workers in Doda town, the administration had got things under control.

Around 35 AAP workers and Malik's supporters were detained by Doda police from the town and adjoining areas for violating Section 163 of the BNSS and were put behind bars at the police station in Doda. Those arrested included former Block Development Chairperson (BDC) Kahra Fatima Farooq, AAP worker Mumtaza Begum and others. Mumtaza and a few other female workers of AAP were arrested when they were holding a protest demonstration in Doda town, where police kept restraints and didn't use any kind of force despite facing a tough time from the protestors.

Talking to media persons while she was being whisked away by the police, Mumtaza Begum said, "We were assured by the police on Tuesday that we would be allowed to hold a protest in Doda town on Wednesday as well. On that assurance, we had called of the protest but during the night, the authorities imposed Section 163 of BNSS and didn't allow the poor people to hold protests. This is an injustice to all of us whose leader has already been put behind bars by the administration."

To further hold the grip on the situation, the mobile internet and broadband internet were completely shut in the district, and in the native area of Bhalessa, the mobile network service was also down.

On Monday, Mehraj Malik was arrested by the police after the district magistrate of Doda had booked him under the PSA for violating the public order. After his arrest, his supporters held unprecedented protests all across the district of Doda on Tuesday and kept the police and administration on tenterhooks.