Curfew-Like Restrictions Bring Situation Under Control In Doda Town
Published : September 10, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST
Jammu: Days after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik sparked widespread protests, authorities clamped down with curfew-like restrictions, mass detentions and an internet shutdown across Doda district, bringing the tense situation under control.
Barring one protest demonstration by a few dozen AAP workers in Doda town, the administration had got things under control.
Around 35 AAP workers and Malik's supporters were detained by Doda police from the town and adjoining areas for violating Section 163 of the BNSS and were put behind bars at the police station in Doda. Those arrested included former Block Development Chairperson (BDC) Kahra Fatima Farooq, AAP worker Mumtaza Begum and others. Mumtaza and a few other female workers of AAP were arrested when they were holding a protest demonstration in Doda town, where police kept restraints and didn't use any kind of force despite facing a tough time from the protestors.
Talking to media persons while she was being whisked away by the police, Mumtaza Begum said, "We were assured by the police on Tuesday that we would be allowed to hold a protest in Doda town on Wednesday as well. On that assurance, we had called of the protest but during the night, the authorities imposed Section 163 of BNSS and didn't allow the poor people to hold protests. This is an injustice to all of us whose leader has already been put behind bars by the administration."
To further hold the grip on the situation, the mobile internet and broadband internet were completely shut in the district, and in the native area of Bhalessa, the mobile network service was also down.
On Monday, Mehraj Malik was arrested by the police after the district magistrate of Doda had booked him under the PSA for violating the public order. After his arrest, his supporters held unprecedented protests all across the district of Doda on Tuesday and kept the police and administration on tenterhooks.
Even during the night, hundreds of Malik's supporters from the Bhalessa area reached up to Prem Nagar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway in a bid to reach the district headquarters but police stopped them midway at Prem Nagar and dispersed them, which foiled their march to Doda town.
Once the protestors dispersed, police took control of the situation and didn’t allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. A few dozen protestors were also arrested on the spot and taken to the police station in Thathri, where they were kept under preventive custody.
Such was the situation in Doda district that force was sent to rural areas also, so that people shouldn't come out of their homes and hold any kind of protest demonstration.
Meanwhile, there was a curfew-like situation in Doda town where only patients, employees of essential services and media persons were allowed to move on the roads, and the general public was barred from coming out. In the morning, employees of the Doda municipal committee were making an announcement not to come out of their homes and open any business establishments.
