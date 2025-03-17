Curfew Imposed In Churachandpur Following Attack On Hmar Leader

Guwahati: Apprehending a breach of law and order situation, the administration of Churachandpur in Manipur on Monday imposed an indefinite curfew in the district.

The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita (BNSS), 2023, preventing the assembly of five or more persons and possession of arms or any instruments which can be used as weapons.

The development took place after Richard Laltanpuia Hmar — the general secretary of Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the Hmar community — was brutally beaten up and left to die in Churachandpur on Sunday night. A profusely-bleeding Hmar was admitted to the hospital where the doctors termed his condition to be critical.

Local Hmar leaders said the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Sunday when Richard was intercepted by a group of unidentified men on his way home. The assailants blindfolded and beat him incessantly inside the campus of V K Montessori School in Zenhang Lamka.

The prohibitory order, issued by additional district magistrate Thangboy Gangte, states the decision was taken after receiving a report from the Churachandpur superintendent of police, Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir, about the apprehension of the law and order situation, which is likely to be very detrimental to the peace and tranquillity in the district.

Strongly condemning the incident, Hmar Inpui issued a statement demanding that the perpetrators be handed over immediately and warned that failure to comply would result in it taking "its own course of action."