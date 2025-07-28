Culture Ministry To Set Up Intellectual Property Cells To Promote Grass Root Level Artists, Unique Art Forms, Instruments

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to promote grass root level artists, their artwork and new innovative forms in art field which often remain unnoticed, the Ministry of Culture is planning to set dedicated Intellectual Property (IP) cells within its academies, Centres, and constituent units to educate artists about IP rights, facilitate IP registration, and support Geographical Indication (Gl) registration of traditional products such as musical instruments.

A senior official of the Cultural Ministry, who described the importance of IP cells, told ETV Bharat, “To provide a better platform to grassroots level artists and their innovative art forms and musical instruments, the government will set up IP cells in its establishments, which will help to promote India's rich heritage culture.”

“The decision has been taken after it was noticed that various unique art forms and artists often remained unnoticed or didn’t get recognition as they deserve,” the official said.

As part of its broader mandate to preserve and promote tangible and intangible cultural heritage, the Ministry has emphasised the recognition and safeguarding of the IP associated with cultural expressions. The ministry also collaborates with bodies like the Cell for IPR Promotion and Management (CIPAM) under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to strengthen cultural sector IP initiatives, according to the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Special focus is given to the protection of Traditional Knowledge (TK) and GIs, considering their close linkage to cultural identity, Shekhawat added.

Expressing his view on the set-up of IP cells, Rajkumar Majumdar, a versatile Santoor player, told ETV Bharat, “This cell will definitely help artists and unique art forms who still don’t get recognition at the national and international level. If a unique art form gets recognition, then it encourages promoting our culture and tradition at various high levels.”

The Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) functions as the nodal agency for Intellectual Property Rights under the Ministry, ensuring artists' consent is obtained prior to their participation in events and activities, Through its various centres across the country, SNA also provides training and performance opportunities to grassroots artists, contributing to the growth of India's cultural economy, the minister added.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the issue, Prof Ojesh Pratap Singh, professor in Delhi University and cultural expert, said, “It is a welcome step of the Cultural Ministry as it will provide a Database of artists and their unique artwork across the country, which will get recognition further.

“The government will be able to categorise the artists and their artwork with the help of this database. Both the government and artists will benefit through this process as the government will get comprehensive data of artists and their unique artwork; and, artists, new unique art forms and instruments will get the government’s recognition. This process will bridge the gap between both sides to promote our rich heritage culture at a higher level,” Singh said.

Expressing similar views, Purnima Roy, Kathak guru and cultural expert, told ETV Bharat, "This initiative will help to revive dying art forms and innovative instruments. Unique arts which are still not much familiar with the nation will get identity and a boost to grow more."

