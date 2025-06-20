ETV Bharat / bharat

Culture Ministry To Host Yoga Day Celebrations At 100 Iconic Destinations, UNESCO Heritage Sites

Troops of BSF Kashmir and STC BSF Kashmir participate in a collective yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga 2025 in Srinagar, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture will mark the International Day of Yoga on June 21 by organising sessions at 100 iconic destinations and 50 other cultural sites across the country, including some of the UNESCO heritage sites, officials said on Thursday.

These will complement the main celebrations, being hosted in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam that will led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with state Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also slated to join in, the ministry said.

The UNESCO World Heritage Sites where yoga sessions will be held are -- Charaideo Moidam (Assam), Rani Ki Vav and Dholavira (Gujarat), Hampi and Pattadakal (Karnataka), Khajuraho Group of Monuments and Sanchi Stupa (Madhya Pradesh), Sun Temple at Konark (Odisha), Elephanta Caves (Maharashtra) and the Brihadisvara Temple at Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu), it said in a statement.

The Ministry of Culture will mark the 11th International Day of Yoga by organising yoga sessions at "100 tourist-based iconic destinations and 50 more cultural sites across the country", it said. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the International Day of Yoga event at the historic Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Some of the other prominent cultural and historical sites like Golconda Fort and Salarjung Museum (Hyderabad), Humayun’s Tomb, Purana Qila and Safdarjung Tomb (Delhi), Jallianwala Bagh (Punjab), Chittorgarh and Kumbhalgarh Forts (Rajasthan), Leh Palace (Ladakh), Pari Mahal (Srinagar, J-K), Bekal Fort (Kerala), and Hazarduari and Cooch Behar Palaces (West Bengal) among other sites will also host sessions, the ministry said.

The attached offices, subordinate bodies, and autonomous institutions under the ministry are playing a vital role in executing this pan-India initiative, "reinforcing the ministry's commitment to linking India's cultural legacy with the wellness traditions of yoga", the statement said.