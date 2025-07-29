ETV Bharat / bharat

Cultural Ministry Establishes National Mission On Cultural Mapping To Promote Indian Culture

New Delhi: To preserve and promote India’s rich cultural heritage, the Ministry of Culture has established the National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM). Implemented by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the mission aims to document India’s cultural heritage and its potential to revitalise rural economics.

Informing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat replied that as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', NMCM launched 'Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar' (MGMD) portal in June 2023. This initiative aims to document the cultural heritage of 6.5 lakh villages of India. Currently, cultural portfolios of 4.7 lakh villages are available on the portal.

“The MGMD portal captures a wide range of cultural elements, including oral traditions, beliefs, customs, historical significance, art forms, traditional food, prominent artists, fairs and festivals, traditional dress, ornaments and local landmarks. This portal also includes the cultural expressions of India’s marginalised communities and lesser-known traditions across the country,” Shekhawat said.

NMCM is a significant step towards preserving India’s cultural heritage and empowering rural communities. By documenting and promoting cultural assets, the mission aims to strengthen cultural identity and foster economic development, he added.