Cultural Experts Advocate Cultural Exchange Program For Maintaining Cordial Relations And Peace

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Cultural experts advocate for cultural exchange programs for intercultural relations between India and other countries in different fields to maintain cordial and peaceful relations among countries.

Describing the positive aspects of cultural exchange programs, Sindhu Mishra, former Deputy Secretary of Sahitya Kala Parishad and expert, told ETV Bharat, “Cultural exchange programs always help artists as well as countries, as they open more avenues for artists at every level in India and abroad. During the programs, people of both countries learn new things and art forms which they carry forward to their places.”

“I have travelled extensively in India and abroad and noticed that Indian culture has a depth which people from other countries like to know and try to understand. That is a positive part for us to spread our cultural heritage to other countries,” Mishra said.

Expressing similar views, Prof. Ojesh Pratap Singh, professor, Delhi University and cultural expert, told ETV Bharat, “It is obvious that in the exchange programs people follow each other’s good cultural practices which help both sides.”

“If we take the example of Yoga, it was in India earlier, but now it has spread across the globe, and people celebrate Yoga Day every year. Similarly, Indian students play several modern music instruments which are imported from other countries. In a nutshell, we can say these cultural exchange programs help at both, artist and country levels to understand others' culture and traditions,” Singh pointed out.

The Ministry of Culture has been running cultural exchange programs. In 2025, it has tied up with seven countries for partnership and collaboration in different areas of arts and culture including music, dance, theatre, museums and science museums, libraries, archives, protection and conservation of historic monuments and archaeological sites, and literature to promote India’s soft power and developing inter-cultural relations between India and other countries in different areas of arts and culture, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

“Ministry of Culture has signed Cultural Exchange Programmes (CEPs) with several countries for disseminating Indian art and culture abroad to promote India’s soft power and developing inter-cultural relations between India and other countries in different areas of arts and culture,” Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha.

Shedding light on the issue, Purnima Roy, a Kathak guru and expert, told ETV Bharat, “These types of cultural programs build a strong relationship with other countries and help to maintain peace between two countries. If we talk about artists like me, these provide opportunities for us to show our rich heritage art forms to other countries and learn their different forms during the visit.”

“In May this year, I visited Vietnam for a cultural dance performance. At that time, most of the media of different countries covered our art performance and its traditional beauty, which obviously enhanced the understanding of our traditional dance forms among them,” Roy added.

In 2025, India signed MoUs with seven countries: Indonesia, Bolivia, Chile, the UK, Angola, Ghana, and Trinidad & Tobago, as per ministry data.

Also Read

India Seeks To Halt Auction Of Buddhist Relics By Sotheby's Hong Kong, Sends Legal Notice

Centre, J-K Committed To Safety Of Amarnath Pilgrims: Shekhawat