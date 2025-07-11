ETV Bharat / bharat

Culcutta HC Seeks Report From Centre And Delhi Government Regarding Alleged Pushback Of 6 Migrant Workers To Bangladesh

Lawyer representing the workers told the court that Bengali-speaking migrant workers have been illegally detained from Delhi's Rohini area and sent to Bangladesh.

Culcutta High Court
Culcutta High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Union Home Ministry and the Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Delhi governments to take necessary steps in the case related to six migrant workers from West Bengal's Birbhum district who were allegedly pushed back to Bangladesh from Delhi.

The High Court's division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra has directed all concerned parties to inquire into the matter and file an affidavit by next Wednesday.

During the hearing of the case on Friday, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty stated that in the 'habeas corpus case', the court has the authority to request a report and a statement from the central government if it deems necessary.

Lawyer Raghunath Chakraborty representing the workers told the court that Bengali-speaking migrant workers have been illegally detained from Delhi's Rohini area and the officials sent them to Bangladesh. He told court that an eight-year-old child is one among the six persons sent to Bangladesh.

On July 10 hearing, In a similar case, the Division Bench directed West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to contact the Odisha Chief Secretary regarding the state's migrant workers detained and harassed in Odisha. In that incident, the Division Bench has sought answers to several questions from the two state governments.

"On what charges were they detained? Has any FIR been filed? What action has been taken against those migrants after their detention? Where are they now?," asked the Bench seeking answers from the Odisha government.

The court directed the Odisha government to inquire all these questions through the state Chief Secretary.

Read More

  1. TMC Claims Bengal’s Migrant Workers Illegally Detained, Odisha Says They Lack Valid Documents
  2. Train Runs Over Sleeping Migrant Workers In Chhattisgarh, 2 Dead, 2 Injured

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Union Home Ministry and the Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Delhi governments to take necessary steps in the case related to six migrant workers from West Bengal's Birbhum district who were allegedly pushed back to Bangladesh from Delhi.

The High Court's division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra has directed all concerned parties to inquire into the matter and file an affidavit by next Wednesday.

During the hearing of the case on Friday, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty stated that in the 'habeas corpus case', the court has the authority to request a report and a statement from the central government if it deems necessary.

Lawyer Raghunath Chakraborty representing the workers told the court that Bengali-speaking migrant workers have been illegally detained from Delhi's Rohini area and the officials sent them to Bangladesh. He told court that an eight-year-old child is one among the six persons sent to Bangladesh.

On July 10 hearing, In a similar case, the Division Bench directed West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to contact the Odisha Chief Secretary regarding the state's migrant workers detained and harassed in Odisha. In that incident, the Division Bench has sought answers to several questions from the two state governments.

"On what charges were they detained? Has any FIR been filed? What action has been taken against those migrants after their detention? Where are they now?," asked the Bench seeking answers from the Odisha government.

The court directed the Odisha government to inquire all these questions through the state Chief Secretary.

Read More

  1. TMC Claims Bengal’s Migrant Workers Illegally Detained, Odisha Says They Lack Valid Documents
  2. Train Runs Over Sleeping Migrant Workers In Chhattisgarh, 2 Dead, 2 Injured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CULCUTTA HIGH COURT MIGRANT WORKERSUNION HOME MINSTRY MIGRANT WORKERSMIGRANT WORKERS BANGLADESHWORKERS PUSHBACKED BANGLADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.