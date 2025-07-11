ETV Bharat / bharat

Culcutta HC Seeks Report From Centre And Delhi Government Regarding Alleged Pushback Of 6 Migrant Workers To Bangladesh

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Union Home Ministry and the Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Delhi governments to take necessary steps in the case related to six migrant workers from West Bengal's Birbhum district who were allegedly pushed back to Bangladesh from Delhi.

The High Court's division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra has directed all concerned parties to inquire into the matter and file an affidavit by next Wednesday.

During the hearing of the case on Friday, Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty stated that in the 'habeas corpus case', the court has the authority to request a report and a statement from the central government if it deems necessary.

Lawyer Raghunath Chakraborty representing the workers told the court that Bengali-speaking migrant workers have been illegally detained from Delhi's Rohini area and the officials sent them to Bangladesh. He told court that an eight-year-old child is one among the six persons sent to Bangladesh.