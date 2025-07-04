ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET UG 2025 Results Today: Check Scorecard On Official Website

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2025 results today (July 4); the agency confirmed the result date on its official X handle.

Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in after the official announcement. The NTA has already released the CUET UG final answer key, which is available on the official website.

The CUET UG exam results will begin the process of admission to UG courses in more than 250 universities across the country, including the four universities of Delhi—Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Ambedkar University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Of these, Delhi University alone has 71,506 seats.

Over 13 lakh students had appeared in the exams held from May 13 to June 3. The agency conducted a retest on June 2 and 4 for candidates whose exams were scheduled for May 13 and 16.

After the release of the exam results, the second phase of admission to its UG courses will start at Delhi University soon. Last month, DU started the registration process by launching the CSAS Portal 2025 for UG admission.

Now, after the result, the candidates who have registered in the first phase will fill out the course and college preferences with their CUET UG score in the second phase. Candidates can check the CUET UG result by visiting the NTA website and entering their roll number after the result is announced.