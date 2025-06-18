ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET UG 2025: Provisional Answer Key Released, Objections Can Be Raised Till June 20

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, 2025 (CUET UG). The candidate's response sheet and question paper have also been released along with the answer key.

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ~ cuet.nta.nic.in. In order to access the key, students need to enter their application numbers and birth dates.

Also, if they have any kind of doubt or are not satisfied with the answer key, they can register an objection. For challenging the answer key, one has to pay a non refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

The NTA has informed that the challenge window will remain open till 11 pm on June 20 so candidates have to raise objections within this time period.

The challenge fee can be paid through online internet banking, debit-credit card or UPI. To register an objection on any question, a candidate needs to login on the CUET UG website and upload relevant documents. The procedure has also been explained by the NTA on the website.