CUET UG 2025: Provisional Answer Key Released, Objections Can Be Raised Till June 20

Candidates can download answer key from CUET UG official website and register objections within June 20 by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question.

Published : June 18, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, 2025 (CUET UG). The candidate's response sheet and question paper have also been released along with the answer key.

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ~ cuet.nta.nic.in. In order to access the key, students need to enter their application numbers and birth dates.

Also, if they have any kind of doubt or are not satisfied with the answer key, they can register an objection. For challenging the answer key, one has to pay a non refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

The NTA has informed that the challenge window will remain open till 11 pm on June 20 so candidates have to raise objections within this time period.

The challenge fee can be paid through online internet banking, debit-credit card or UPI. To register an objection on any question, a candidate needs to login on the CUET UG website and upload relevant documents. The procedure has also been explained by the NTA on the website.

Education expert Dev Sharma said the CUET 2025 was conducted between May 13 and June 4 on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for different subjects. More than 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

How to access the answer key:

  • Login to https://cuct.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the answer key
  • Enter your application number, password and captcha
  • Page with question paper, recorded response and answer key will open

What to do if you want to challenge answer key?

  • Login to https://cuct.nta.nic.in
  • Go to the answer key page
  • Click where you have objection
  • Upload supporting documents in PDF format
  • Review and submit after modification
  • Pay the fee as per number of questions

The CUET UG is an entrance examination for entry into undergraduate courses offered by central universities and many institutes.

