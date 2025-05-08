CUET-UG 2025 Postponed; To Be Held From May 13

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2025, scheduled for May 8. It will start from May 13 and continue till June 3, as announced by the agency on Tuesday night.

NTA has informed that candidates to keep in mind that the city intimation slip is not the admit card but an advance notice for the allocation of the city where the examination centre is located. The admit cards will be issued four days before the examination. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards when available, and if they come across any discrepancy in the hall ticket or difficulty in downloading, they must contact the helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

While the exam was scheduled to begin on Thursday, the agency had not announced the subject-wise date sheet.

According to sources, the NTA has just concluded the mammoth task of conducting the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2025, which was under scrutiny last year after its integrity was questioned.

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, has seen a record 13.5 lakh applications this year. In a pattern shift from last year, the exam will be conducted only in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, with 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for an hour.

The first edition of the exam, in 2022, was marred by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.

The exam was conducted in a hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi the night before it was to be held due to logistical reasons.