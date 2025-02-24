CUET UG 2025: NTA Yet To Notify Timetable, Registration

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to notify this year's Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) for admissions in prestigious universities across the country.

For last year's examination, the timetable was issued in September 2023 but there has been no communication from NTA for the current year. However, it is presumed that the exam is likely to be conducted in May.

"The registration and dates of the exam can be released this week as lakhs of candidates and parents are waiting for it. In 2024, the exam was conducted in hybrid mode, in which subjects with the maximum number of candidates were taken in pen and paper mode and those with less number of examinees were taken in computer mode. In the report of the expert committee constituted to improve the entrance examination, it was advised to conduct this examination online in which a candidate will be able to take the exam for only five subjects. These will include one or two language-related, two to three main subjects and one general test," education expert Kamal Singh Chauhan said.

Chauhan further said last year, more than 270 institutions were involved, including 46 central, 38 state and 25 deemed as well as 145 private universities. Apart from this, students also got admission to 10 national-level institutes including the Indian Council of Agriculture and Research (ICAR), the Indian Culinary Institute (ICI) and the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI). At the same time, 11.13 lakh candidates took the exam in 2024. This time, the number of participating institutes may also increase, he added.

This year, there will be no compulsion for Class 12th subjects and only one hour will be given for each paper. Students will have to answer all the questions as the choice option has been done away with. The exam will be conducted in 37 subjects in computer-based test (CBT) mode and a candidate can appear in a maximum of five subjects.