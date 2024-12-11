CUET UG 2025: National Testing Agency May Soon Release Notification

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) may soon release a notification for conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025). Through this exam, admission is given in the prestigious universities of the country as well as in many state government, private and deemed universities. NTA conducts this entrance exam for the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Education expert Kamal Singh Chauhan of Kota says that UGC Chairman M Jagdish Kumar has talked about many changes in CUET UG. Earlier, a committee was formed regarding the process of CUET UG and PG exam. The decision to make changes has been taken only after the suggestions of this committee. Kamal Singh Chauhan says that UGC Chairman M Jagdish Kumar has also said that a complete proposal will be prepared regarding the information about the conduct of the examination, on which advice will also be taken from candidates, parents, university and faculty. Expert Chauhan believes that these decisions have been taken to check the efficiency of the candidates and improve the examination.

Offline mode will be removed from hybrid: Expert Chauhan said that this exam was started in the year 2022. It was conducted in online computer based test (CBT) mode in 2022 and 2023, while it was made hybrid in the year 2024. Pen paper mode (offline) was also added along with CBT in it. The papers of those subjects in which the number of candidates was high were conducted offline, so that the paper could be completed in one day. However, for the next year 2025, it is being changed back and taken to CBT mode only.

No compulsion of 12th subjects: Kamal Singh Chauhan says that earlier the candidates had to choose the subjects in CUET UG through the subjects studied in 12th. UGC has now removed this compulsion. Under this, candidates can choose any subject and give CUET UG exam. However, in the year 2024, the exam was conducted here in 63 subjects. For the year 2025, the number of subjects has also been reduced to 37.

In 2024, the number of subjects for giving exam for the candidates was reduced. These were reduced from 10 to 6, but in 2025, they are likely to be reduced to only five. These will include one or two language related subjects, two to three main domain subjects and one general test.

These will be the changes in CUET UG Exam 2025: