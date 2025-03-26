ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET UG 2025: NTA Opens Correction Window, Check What Candidates Can Edit

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 exam, in which candidates will be able to correct mistakes in their online application and change the selected exam city and subject. Three days, March 26-28, till 11:50 pm, have been given to the candidates to make necessary corrections.

The CUET UG 2025 will be held between May 8 and June 1 for about 14 lakh candidates who had registered for the annual test until March 24. More than 300 universities and institutions in the country, which come under the University Grants Commission (UGC), are participating in this year’s CUET UG.

This year, 47 central, 39 state, 35 deemed and 177 private universities have enrolled in the exam. Admission will also be available for the campuses of ten national institutes across the country. A total of 308 universities and national institutes will give admission through this exam.

NTA Opens Correction Window For CUET UG 2025 (ETV Bharat)

According to Pankaj Khandelwal, who manages the NTA form-filling centre in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kota, the last deadline was March 22, and 13.77 lakh applications were filed up until that point. “When the last date was extended by two days to March 24, about 23,000 more forms were added. Now, around 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET UG 2025,” he said.