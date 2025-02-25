ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET 2025: NTA Launches Website For Admission In 277 Universities And 10 National Institutes; Know More Here

NTA launched a website for CUET UG 2025, offering admissions in 277 universities and 10 national institutes across India, with registration expected soon.

NTA launched a website for CUET UG 2025, offering admissions in 277 universities and 10 national institutes across India, with registration expected soon.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025, where admissions will be available across 277 universities and 10 national institutions. The website, cuet.nta.nic.in, is expected to begin the registration process soon, although the official exam date has not been announced yet.

According to education expert Dev Sharma, the newly launched website offers limited information. The information bulletin, syllabus, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) will be released once registration begins. However, the list of participating universities and institutions is already available.

The website indicated that CUET UG admissions will be offered in 46 central universities, 40 state universities, 30 deemed universities, and 161 private universities, totalling 277 institutions. Additionally, 10 national-level institutes with campuses across the country will also admit students through CUET UG.

Dev Sharma also noted that universities and institutions listed on the website have shared details about the courses they offer through CUET UG, the All India Rank criteria, and eligibility requirements for admission. Notable institutions included in the list are Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Delhi, University of Hyderabad, and Allahabad University.

Universities in states like Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, and several others are also a part of this initiative. A wide variety of courses, ranging from 1 to 25, are available through CUET UG.

In addition to these universities, national institutes such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), and Indian Institute of Tourism Travel Management (IITM), among others, are also included in the CUET UG 2025 admissions. These institutions, with campuses across India, will offer programs through the entrance exam.

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025, where admissions will be available across 277 universities and 10 national institutions. The website, cuet.nta.nic.in, is expected to begin the registration process soon, although the official exam date has not been announced yet.

According to education expert Dev Sharma, the newly launched website offers limited information. The information bulletin, syllabus, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) will be released once registration begins. However, the list of participating universities and institutions is already available.

The website indicated that CUET UG admissions will be offered in 46 central universities, 40 state universities, 30 deemed universities, and 161 private universities, totalling 277 institutions. Additionally, 10 national-level institutes with campuses across the country will also admit students through CUET UG.

Dev Sharma also noted that universities and institutions listed on the website have shared details about the courses they offer through CUET UG, the All India Rank criteria, and eligibility requirements for admission. Notable institutions included in the list are Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Delhi, University of Hyderabad, and Allahabad University.

Universities in states like Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, and several others are also a part of this initiative. A wide variety of courses, ranging from 1 to 25, are available through CUET UG.

In addition to these universities, national institutes such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), and Indian Institute of Tourism Travel Management (IITM), among others, are also included in the CUET UG 2025 admissions. These institutions, with campuses across India, will offer programs through the entrance exam.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEBSITE FOR CUETCUET REGISTRATIONNATIONAL TESTING AGENCYCUET UG 2025CUET 2025 NTA WEBSITE FOR ADMISSION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.