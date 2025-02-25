CUET 2025: NTA Launches Website For Admission In 277 Universities And 10 National Institutes; Know More Here

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025, where admissions will be available across 277 universities and 10 national institutions. The website, cuet.nta.nic.in, is expected to begin the registration process soon, although the official exam date has not been announced yet.

According to education expert Dev Sharma, the newly launched website offers limited information. The information bulletin, syllabus, and frequently asked questions (FAQs) will be released once registration begins. However, the list of participating universities and institutions is already available.

The website indicated that CUET UG admissions will be offered in 46 central universities, 40 state universities, 30 deemed universities, and 161 private universities, totalling 277 institutions. Additionally, 10 national-level institutes with campuses across the country will also admit students through CUET UG.

Dev Sharma also noted that universities and institutions listed on the website have shared details about the courses they offer through CUET UG, the All India Rank criteria, and eligibility requirements for admission. Notable institutions included in the list are Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Delhi, University of Hyderabad, and Allahabad University.

Universities in states like Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, and several others are also a part of this initiative. A wide variety of courses, ranging from 1 to 25, are available through CUET UG.

In addition to these universities, national institutes such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Culinary Institute (ICI), Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), and Indian Institute of Tourism Travel Management (IITM), among others, are also included in the CUET UG 2025 admissions. These institutions, with campuses across India, will offer programs through the entrance exam.