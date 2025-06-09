CSIR-SERC To Maintain World's Highest Railway Bridge In Jammu Kashmir: Director Anandavalli

Chennai: CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) Director N. Anandavalli has said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with the Indian Railways for the maintenance of the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the highest bridge in the world and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

“A MoU is to be signed with the Railways to undertake the maintenance of the highest railway bridge,” she said. "We are also providing suggestions for the construction of the new Parliament building."

Anandavalli said that the buildings of the Parliament had been constructed using 3D technology and concrete as of current times. "We have constructed a new building in 20 days using new technology by mixing silver and fibre in the building mix,” she said.

“Due to our intervention, the days for constructing the building will be fewer. The raw materials required for it will also be less. This building will adjust to the climatic conditions in the rainy and hot seasons as per the prevailing weather conditions,” she said.

Anandavalli was addressing a special press meet on the eve of the 60th foundation day of the CSIR-SERC. Several people, including industrialists, scientific researchers, scientists, students, etc., are expected to participate in the celebrations.

“The CSIR research centre has made various discoveries in the 60 years since its inception. The TMT bar was first invented at this centre. This research centre provides appropriate advice to the central and state governments for constructing buildings that can withstand earthquakes and prevent soil erosion. The newly constructed Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram was built based on advice provided here regarding the appropriate concrete for the construction work,” she said.