CSIR-NIIST To Deploy Biomedical Waste Treatment Technology At AIIMS

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to get an automated biomedical waste conversion rig that can disinfect pathogenic biomedical waste such as blood, urine, sputum and laboratory disposables, without the use of costly and energy-intensive incinerators.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh will formally commission the waste conversion rig, 'Srjanam', developed by CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, on Monday.

The prototype equipment, with a daily capacity of 400 kg, can handle 10 kg of degradable medical waste per day in the initial phase and convert it into soil additives.

"With its potential to transform treated waste into value-added soil additives with minimal human intervention, our technology provides a safer solution for healthcare facilities, avoids the risk of spills and occupational exposure, and assists in preventing uncontrolled spread of infectious microbes," said C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR (NIIST).

The technology, once validated, will be ready for full-scale implementation after securing approval from competent authorities. Through this technology, CSIR-NIIST aims to provide an innovative and alternative solution for the safe, inexpensive and environment-friendly disposal of pathogenic biomedical waste, Anandharamakrishnan said.